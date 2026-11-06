🏥 Chantilly, VA Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings

Chantilly’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, especially for autism services and senior care. Here are a few solid roles hiring now if you like hands-on, meaningful work.

Employer: Verbal Beginnings

Verbal Beginnings Location: Chantilly, VA (field-based: homes, schools, community)

(field-based: homes, schools, community) Type: Full-time (flexible schedule)

(flexible schedule) Salary: $90–$95/hour, up to ~$116,000+ annually

Hybrid, field-based BCBA role focused on in-home and community ABA for kids with autism. Strong support team, clear career ladder, and extras like medical, dental, vision, 401(k), CEUs, relocation assistance, and supervision incentives up to $8,000/year.

Employer: Hamister Group, LLC

Location: Chantilly, VA (Chantilly Heights Memory Care)

(Chantilly Heights Memory Care) Type: Part-time, Evening Shift (3:00 PM – 11:00 PM)

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on med tech role in a memory care community, focused on seniors with dementia. You’ll pass meds, document carefully, support daily living, and help create a calm, respectful environment for residents.

Employer: MeBe

Location: Chantilly, VA (Learning Center)

(Learning Center) Type: Full-time (part-time shifts also noted)

Salary: $23–$27/hour (based on experience)

Great fit if you enjoy working with kids and want to grow in ABA. MeBe offers paid RBT training, mentoring, PTO for full-time, medical/vision/dental for eligible staff, 401(k), and mental health support, all while doing 1:1 play-based therapy with children with autism.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers are growing and may have similar roles open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.