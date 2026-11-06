🛒 Chantilly Retail Jobs: Multiple Customer-Facing Roles Hiring Now

Chantilly’s retail scene is busy right now, with auto parts, wholesale, and grocery all adding staff. If you like staying active and helping customers face-to-face, these are worth a look.

Employer: Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts Location: Chantilly, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.85–$20.98 per hour (good faith estimate)

Professional-level sales role helping DIY customers with parts, troubleshooting, and small services like battery and wiper installs. Great fit if you have 3–5 years of auto parts experience, strong parts knowledge, and want steady hours plus health and wellness benefits.

Duplicate listing note: This same Retail Parts Pro role also appears on Indeed. It’s one position with two postings, so it’s listed only once here.

Employer: Jetro Restaurant Depot

Location: Chantilly, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Lead the whole store, from retail and grocery to warehouse operations. You’ll oversee sales, inventory, audits, staffing, and customer service, with a benefits package that includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, holidays, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Jetro Restaurant Depot

Location: Chantilly, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Hands-on role keeping the Smallwares department stocked, clean, and safe while helping customers find and load products. Good if you like staying active, can lift up to 50 lbs, and want steady warehouse-style work with lots of customer interaction.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.