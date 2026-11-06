🏭 Chantilly, VA Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Openings

Chantilly’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, from space electronics to pharma production. If you like hands-on work and tight quality standards, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Trident

Trident Location: Chantilly, VA (with some flexibility to work in Fairfax)

(with some flexibility to work in Fairfax) Type: Full-time

Pay: $21.60–$36.00/hour

Inspect high-reliability space electronics for DoD and civil space programs. You’ll handle in-process and final inspections on circuit cards, cables, and box builds, review build documentation, and support ISO 9001/AS9100 and NASA/IPC standards.

Employer: Trident

Trident Location: Chantilly, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $27.57–$48.07/hour

Build and test electronic and electro-mechanical hardware for advanced space and defense systems. Great for folks with soldering, cable/harness work, and circuit board assembly experience who want steady work on mission-critical hardware.

Employer: Not listed (Pharmaceutical manufacturer)

Not listed (Pharmaceutical manufacturer) Location: Chantilly, VA (onsite)

Type: Contract

Shifts: 2nd (4:00 PM–12:30 AM) or 3rd (12:00 AM–8:30 AM) , overtime flexibility

or , overtime flexibility Pay: $25.34–$30.52/hour

Run and clean solid-dose equipment (tableting, encapsulation, coating, drying, etc.) in a cGMP pharma plant. Ideal if you have several years of OSD experience and are comfortable with FDA rules and detailed batch records.

If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full posting, and get your resume in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.