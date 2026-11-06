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🏭 Chantilly, VA Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Openings
Chantilly’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, from space electronics to pharma production. If you like hands-on work and tight quality standards, these roles are worth a look.
Quality Inspector
- Employer: Trident
- Location: Chantilly, VA (with some flexibility to work in Fairfax)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $21.60–$36.00/hour
Inspect high-reliability space electronics for DoD and civil space programs. You’ll handle in-process and final inspections on circuit cards, cables, and box builds, review build documentation, and support ISO 9001/AS9100 and NASA/IPC standards.
Aerospace Electronics Assembly Technician
- Employer: Trident
- Location: Chantilly, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $27.57–$48.07/hour
Build and test electronic and electro-mechanical hardware for advanced space and defense systems. Great for folks with soldering, cable/harness work, and circuit board assembly experience who want steady work on mission-critical hardware.
Production Operator II / III – OSD Manufacturing
- Employer: Not listed (Pharmaceutical manufacturer)
- Location: Chantilly, VA (onsite)
- Type: Contract
- Shifts: 2nd (4:00 PM–12:30 AM) or 3rd (12:00 AM–8:30 AM), overtime flexibility
- Pay: $25.34–$30.52/hour
Run and clean solid-dose equipment (tableting, encapsulation, coating, drying, etc.) in a cGMP pharma plant. Ideal if you have several years of OSD experience and are comfortable with FDA rules and detailed batch records.
If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full posting, and get your resume in while they’re still hiring.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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