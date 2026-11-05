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📋 Chantilly, VA Admin Jobs With Multiple Full-Time Openings
Chantilly has a steady flow of office and admin roles right now, from entry-level front desk to high-clearance government work. If you like staying organized and helping people, these are worth a look.
Documentation Digitalization Specialist – TS/SCI Poly
- Employer: CACI International Inc
- Location: Chantilly, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $49,900 – $100,000/year
Handle secure document scanning and records digitization for a government customer. This role is ideal if you have TS/SCI with Polygraph, strong attention to detail, and want stable, cleared work with clear production goals.
Administrative Assistant – Community Associations
- Employer: Sequoia Management Co., Inc.
- Location: Chantilly, VA (in person)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $20.00 – $23.00/hour
Support a Community Manager who oversees multiple HOAs in Northern Virginia. Good fit if you’re people-friendly, can juggle calls, emails, data entry, letters, and filing, and want solid benefits (health, dental, vision, PTO) in a steady office role.
Front Desk Agent – Hotel Front Office
- Employer: Holiday Inn
- Location: Chantilly, VA (in person)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: From $17.00/hour
Be the welcoming face at the front desk, handling check-ins, phones, scheduling, and basic office tasks in a fast-paced hotel setting. Great if you enjoy customer service, multitasking, and want to build admin skills while working directly with guests.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers list similar roles once you’re on their site.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.