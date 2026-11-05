📣 Chantilly, VA Sales & Marketing Jobs with Multiple $90K+ Roles

Chantilly’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, with options from tech presales to auto and A/E/C marketing. Here are a few solid roles worth a closer look this week.

Employer: CACI International Inc

CACI International Inc Location: Chantilly, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $94,400 – $198,200 (proposed range)

Mid-level technical sales role supporting federal and defense customers for a value-added reseller. You’ll partner with sales teams and OEMs to design IT solutions (cloud, cybersecurity, networking, storage) that fit government requirements and RFPs, with up to 25% local travel and strong growth potential in the federal space.

Employer: Dealer Tire

Location: Chantilly, VA (inside a premium auto dealership)

(inside a premium auto dealership) Type: Full-time

Pay: $28.34 – $30.85/hour + target $13,200 annual commission

Customer-facing sales role with a steady 40-hour schedule and clear commission structure. You’ll sell tires and related services in a dealership, do quick visual inspections, recommend products, and build repeat relationships—great if you’re coming from wireless/retail sales and want more predictable hours and higher earning potential.

Employer: ROCS Grad Staffing (supporting an A/E/C firm)

(supporting an A/E/C firm) Location: Chantilly, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior-level marketing and proposal role for someone with A/E/C experience. You’ll lead RFQ/RFP responses (including federal SF 330s), manage the marketing database and pipeline, support digital campaigns and website/LinkedIn content, and work directly with leadership on strategy and branding.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—good local roles like these don’t stay open long.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.