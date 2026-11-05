🚧 Chantilly, VA Construction & Trades – Multiple Openings $60K+

Chantilly’s trades scene is busy right now—good mix of entry-level and experienced roles, many with solid benefits and room to grow.

Employer: Pohanka Acura

Pohanka Acura Location: Chantilly, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (competitive wages + incentives)

Work in a clean, temperature-controlled shop with company toolboxes, steady workflow, and a real path to move up. Great fit if you’re newer to auto tech and want paid training, ASE support, benefits, and 401(k) in a large, long-standing dealership group.

Employer: LeafFilter Gutter Protection

LeafFilter Gutter Protection Location: Chantilly, VA

Type: Subcontract / 1099 (full-time or part-time)

Pay: Average $150–$300+ per job, about 2–4 hours each; single full-time installers often average $100K+ per year, $1,500–$3,000/week typical

Install gutter protection on pre-sold jobs—you just show up and install. You’ll need a truck/van, ladders, tools, and liability insurance, but you get weekly direct-deposit pay, flexible schedule, no product costs, and full install training.

Employer: SERVPRO of Vacaville / Dixon (Chantilly Office)

Location: Chantilly, VA

Type: Full-time

Compensation: $60,000–$72,500 per year (base + commissions)

Lead a team handling contents cleaning and restoration after fire and water damage. This role offers 401(k) matching, health/vision/dental, PTO, paid holidays, uniforms, and advancement, plus the chance to work for a large, stable restoration company helping people after disasters.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer has similar roles open too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.