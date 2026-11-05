💰 Several Accounting & Finance Roles in Chantilly, VA ($70K–$200K+)

Chantilly is busy right now with finance and accounting openings, especially tied to government contracts and corporate growth. If you’ve got a head for numbers, there are some solid full-time roles here with strong pay.

Employer: CACI International Inc

CACI International Inc Location: Chantilly, VA (on-site, Washington metro area)

(on-site, Washington metro area) Salary: $94,400 – $198,200

Type: Full-time

Clearance: TS/SCI with Polygraph required

This senior role supports strategic planning, federal budgeting, and program management for critical national security work. You’ll build and defend budgets, track execution, brief leadership, and help shape long-term resource plans.

Employer: CACI International Inc

CACI International Inc Location: Chantilly, VA

Salary: $51,800 – $106,200

Type: Full-time

Clearance: None (U.S. citizenship required)

Join CACI’s corporate accounting team handling intercompany, inventory, and revenue accounting. You’ll work on monthly close, reconciliations, audits, and tax support in a GAAP/SOX environment with room to grow.

Employer: CACI International Inc

CACI International Inc Location: Chantilly, VA (can support multiple locations)

(can support multiple locations) Salary: $57,500 – $117,900

Type: Full-time

Clearance: None

Perfect if you want to deepen your government contract accounting skills. You’ll own project setup in Deltek Costpoint, manage revenue recognition (CPFF, T&M, FFP), analyze billed/unbilled receivables, and support audits.

Employer: CACI International Inc

CACI International Inc Location: Northern Virginia CACI offices (on-site 5 days/week; Chantilly listed)

(on-site 5 days/week; Chantilly listed) Salary: $103,800 – $218,100

Type: Full-time

Clearance: None required (U.S. citizenship required; clearance a plus)

If you like fast-paced proposal work, this role leads competitive pricing for government bids. You’ll build complex cost models in Excel/ProPricer, review other analysts’ pricing, and mentor junior team members.

Employer: Pre Purchase Inspection LLC (PPI Motors)

Location: Chantilly, VA (in person)

Salary: $70,000 per year

Type: Full-time

This is a smaller-office role mixing basic accounting, office tasks, and customer phone support. Good fit if you want steady pay, hands-on work, and direct contact with management in a local business.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on duties and growth paths. Save the links you like and apply while they’re still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.