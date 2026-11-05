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🚔 Chantilly VA Public Safety Jobs – Multiple Roles, Up to $22/hr
Chantilly is busy with security and intel work right now, especially around defense and commercial sites. If you’re cleared, or just starting in security, there’s something here for you.
Security Officer – Full Time Unarmed Patrol Surveillance
- Employer: Allied Universal
- Location: Chantilly, VA
- Type: Full Time
- Pay: $22.04/hour
Full-time role at an aerospace and defense site. You’ll patrol, monitor access points, respond to alarms, and write clear reports while keeping a strong customer-service focus. Includes paid training, benefits (medical, dental, vision, retirement), and tools to pick up extra shifts.
Security Officer – Unarmed Patrol (Part Time)
- Employer: Allied Universal
- Location: Chantilly, VA
- Type: Part Time
- Pay: $21.05/hour
Evening part-time security at a commercial real estate site. Great if you want steady hours after 5 PM, with patrols, access control, and tenant support. Comes with paid training, retirement plan access, and a shift-claiming app for extra flexibility.
Senior Targeting Officer
- Employer: M1 Technology LLC
- Location: Chantilly, VA
- Type: Full Time
- Clearance: Active TS/SCI with Polygraph required
Senior-level role supporting national security missions. You’ll fuse all-source intel (SIGINT, GEOINT, HUMINT, OSINT, financial) to build target packages, brief senior leaders, and guide operations. Best fit for someone with 10+ years targeting experience and strong analytic and briefing skills.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has similar openings nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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