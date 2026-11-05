🎓 Chantilly VA Education Jobs with Multiple Openings at $80K+

Chantilly has some strong education roles right now, from creative youth work to high‑impact instructional design. If you’re into teaching, coaching, or building learning programs, these are worth a look.

Employer: Trinzic (KBR Mission Technology Solutions)

Trinzic (KBR Mission Technology Solutions) Location: Chantilly, VA (on-site)

Salary: $82,000 – $102,000/year

Type: Full-time

This early‑career role supports training for a national security customer, so you’ll design and update courses, job aids, and e‑learning with senior ISDs. You must already hold a TS/SCI with Polygraph, and it’s a solid path into a long‑term instructional design and learning & development career.

Employer: Day Violins LLC / Day School of the Arts

Location: Chantilly, VA

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Part-time, potential full-time

Perfect if you love music and organizing people. You’ll handle lesson scheduling software, marketing and recruitment, teacher coordination, and events like recitals—mostly afternoons, evenings, and weekends, with room to grow as the school expands.

Employer: Alpha School

Location: Remote from Chantilly, VA (travel across U.S. campuses)

Salary: $120,000/year

Type: Full-time, W2

High‑pay, high‑travel role where you rotate between Alpha campuses every 1–3 months, running life-skills workshops for K–8 students and coaching them to hit weekly goals. Alpha covers your housing on the road; you’ll need at least 3 years working with kids and be ready to be away from home most weeks.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting gives more detail on schedules and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.