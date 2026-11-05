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Chantilly
🎓 Chantilly VA Education Jobs with Multiple Openings at $80K+
2 days ago
Chantilly has some strong education roles right now, from creative youth work to high‑impact instructional design. If you’re into teaching, coaching, or building learning programs, these are worth a look.
Associate Instructional Systems Designer / L&D Specialist
- Employer: Trinzic (KBR Mission Technology Solutions)
- Location: Chantilly, VA (on-site)
- Salary: $82,000 – $102,000/year
- Type: Full-time
This early‑career role supports training for a national security customer, so you’ll design and update courses, job aids, and e‑learning with senior ISDs. You must already hold a TS/SCI with Polygraph, and it’s a solid path into a long‑term instructional design and learning & development career.
Day Violins Lessons Coordinator
- Employer: Day Violins LLC / Day School of the Arts
- Location: Chantilly, VA
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Part-time, potential full-time
Perfect if you love music and organizing people. You’ll handle lesson scheduling software, marketing and recruitment, teacher coordination, and events like recitals—mostly afternoons, evenings, and weekends, with room to grow as the school expands.
Youth Development Specialist, Alpha (Remote, Travel-Based)
- Employer: Alpha School
- Location: Remote from Chantilly, VA (travel across U.S. campuses)
- Salary: $120,000/year
- Type: Full-time, W2
High‑pay, high‑travel role where you rotate between Alpha campuses every 1–3 months, running life-skills workshops for K–8 students and coaching them to hit weekly goals. Alpha covers your housing on the road; you’ll need at least 3 years working with kids and be ready to be away from home most weeks.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting gives more detail on schedules and growth paths.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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