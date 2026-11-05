🏗️ Chantilly, VA Engineering Roles with Multiple $150K+ Openings

Chantilly is buzzing with high‑level space and systems engineering work right now, especially for folks with TS/SCI and strong modeling or test skills.

Here are several standout Architecture & Engineering roles hiring now:

Employer: SAIC

SAIC Location: Chantilly, VA (on-site at NRO)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $160,001 – $200,000/year

Clearance: Active TS/SCI with polygraph required

Plan and shape next‑gen mission ground architecture for NRO space systems. This is a senior SETA role with heavy systems engineering, requirements, and contractor oversight, plus up to 25% travel.

Employer: The Aerospace Corporation

Location: Chantilly, VA (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $151,300 – $226,900/year

Clearance: Current TS/SCI or Q required

Lead spacecraft and satellite integration & test across flight and ground segments. Great fit if you have 12+ years in systems engineering, enjoy complex test campaigns, and want strong pay plus robust benefits.

Employer: Arcfield (Strategic Technology Consulting)

Location: Chantilly, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $110,736.50 – $175,856.18/year

Clearance: Active TS/SCI required

Hands‑on MBSE and digital engineering for national security space and sensing systems. You’ll build SysML/UAF models, run trade studies, and support portfolio‑level acquisition decisions.

Employer: The Aerospace Corporation

Location: Hybrid from Chantilly, VA (and other hubs; ~4 days/week on-site expected)

(and other hubs; ~4 days/week on-site expected) Type: Full-time

Salary: $95,200 – $165,500/year

Clearance: Must be able to obtain a U.S. security clearance (U.S. citizenship required)

Work on orbital mechanics, trajectory optimization, and mission planning for defense and civil space missions. Strong match if you like Python/C++ and advanced astrodynamics or optimization.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer has related openings that might be an even better fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.