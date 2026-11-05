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🏗️ Chantilly, VA Engineering Roles with Multiple $150K+ Openings
Chantilly is buzzing with high‑level space and systems engineering work right now, especially for folks with TS/SCI and strong modeling or test skills.
Here are several standout Architecture & Engineering roles hiring now:
Ground Architecture Engineer
- Employer: SAIC
- Location: Chantilly, VA (on-site at NRO)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $160,001 – $200,000/year
- Clearance: Active TS/SCI with polygraph required
Plan and shape next‑gen mission ground architecture for NRO space systems. This is a senior SETA role with heavy systems engineering, requirements, and contractor oversight, plus up to 25% travel.
Test and Integration Engineer (Senior Engineering Specialist)
- Employer: The Aerospace Corporation
- Location: Chantilly, VA (on-site)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $151,300 – $226,900/year
- Clearance: Current TS/SCI or Q required
Lead spacecraft and satellite integration & test across flight and ground segments. Great fit if you have 12+ years in systems engineering, enjoy complex test campaigns, and want strong pay plus robust benefits.
Model-Based Systems Engineer
- Employer: Arcfield (Strategic Technology Consulting)
- Location: Chantilly, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $110,736.50 – $175,856.18/year
- Clearance: Active TS/SCI required
Hands‑on MBSE and digital engineering for national security space and sensing systems. You’ll build SysML/UAF models, run trade studies, and support portfolio‑level acquisition decisions.
Autonomous Trajectory & Mission Planning Engineer
- Employer: The Aerospace Corporation
- Location: Hybrid from Chantilly, VA (and other hubs; ~4 days/week on-site expected)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $95,200 – $165,500/year
- Clearance: Must be able to obtain a U.S. security clearance (U.S. citizenship required)
Work on orbital mechanics, trajectory optimization, and mission planning for defense and civil space missions. Strong match if you like Python/C++ and advanced astrodynamics or optimization.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer has related openings that might be an even better fit.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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