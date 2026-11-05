🛒 Chantilly VA Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Chantilly has some solid customer-facing jobs right now, from auto parts to restaurants to grocery. If you like helping people and staying busy, these are worth a look.

Employer: Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts Location: Chantilly, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.85 – $20.98 per hour

Help DIY customers find the right auto parts, solve problems, and handle key-holder duties like opening/closing the store. Good fit if you have 3–5 years of auto parts experience, strong product knowledge, and want steady hours plus a full health and wellness benefits package.

Employer: Lazy Dog Restaurants

Lazy Dog Restaurants Location: Chantilly, VA

Type: Full-time (about 33 hours/week)

Pay: $23.00 – $28.00 per hour

Front-of-house role taking orders, running the POS, and helping guests in a busy restaurant setting. Offers competitive pay, flexible scheduling, health/vision/dental, 401(k) match, PTO, and meal discounts, with room to grow in the company.

Employer: Wegmans Food Markets

Wegmans Food Markets Location: 14361 Newbrook Drive, Chantilly, VA

Type: Part-time

Schedule: Mornings & overnights, includes weekends; 18+ only

Mornings & overnights, includes weekends; Pay: $18.00 – $18.50 per hour

Overnight stocking role keeping shelves full, aisles clean, and the store ready for the morning rush. Known for strong benefits, PTO, 401(k) match, scholarship opportunities, and premium pay for certain shifts (eligibility rules apply).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer lists more details and sometimes related roles nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.