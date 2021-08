The top teams in Group A will clash when Japan faces Mexico at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 in Saitama, Japan, on Sunday. The winner will more than likely be assured a spot in the quarterfinals. The Japanese went 1-1-1 at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, to place 10th after taking fourth at the London Olympics four years earlier. Mexico also had a disappointing Olympics at Rio de Janeiro, placing ninth after going 1-1-1 in the group stage. That was after having won the gold medal at the 2012 London Olympics.