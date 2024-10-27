Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Channel3000com News 3 Now

    Beau Pribula helps No. 3 Penn State overcome loss of Allar in 28-13 victory over Wisconsin

    By By STEVE MEGARGEE - AP Sports Writer,

    1 days ago

    MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Penn State's Beau Pribula said he got a simple message from Drew Allar before taking over for the injured quarterback in the second half Saturday night.

    “Hold it down,” Pribula recalled hearing.

    That's exactly what he did.

    Pribula led touchdown drives on back-to-back series, and Jaylen Reed put No. 3 Penn State ahead for good on a 19-yard interception return as the Nittany Lions overcame Allar's injury to beat Wisconsin 28-13.

    The second-half comeback assured that Penn State (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten) would carry an unbeaten record into next weekend's home showdown with No. 4 Ohio State.

    Allar went into the locker room before his teammates in the final minute of the first half after he landed a little awkwardly while getting sacked on Penn State’s last series of the second quarter. Allar came back onto the field for the second half wearing a brace around his left knee, but he remained on the sideline for the rest of the night.

    Penn State coach James Franklin had no immediate update on Allar's situation after the game. Pribula credited Allar for helping him throughout Penn State's second-half surge.

    “He was great all game supporting me and giving me tips if he sees certain stuff on the field,” Pribula said.

    The Nittany Lions trailed 10-7 at the time of Allar’s exit. Penn State also lost defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton and offensive tackle Anthony Donkoh to injuries.

    Reed and Pribula helped make sure the Nittany Lions remained unbeaten anyway.

    “Just a gutsy win,” Franklin said. “You lose your starting quarterback. You lose your starting d-end. You lose your starting offensive tackle. Next man up. No excuses. I thought it was just a gutsy culture win from my perspective.”

    Pribula went 11 of 13 for 98 yards through the air, including a 1-yard touchdown to Khalil Dinkins. He also rushed for 28 yards on six carries as Penn State outscored Wisconsin 21-3 in the second half to snap the Badgers' (5-3, 3-2) three-game winning streak.

    “I've prepared super well all week, every week for occasions like this, just in case," Pribula said. “I had confidence in myself. I just needed everybody to know that nothing was going to change. We were going to be just fine.”

    But it was Reed who delivered the biggest play of the night.

    Throwing from his own end zone on third-and-14 from the 8, Wisconsin's Braedyn Locke sent a pass across the middle that went directly to Reed. The Penn State safety then raced into the right corner of the end zone to put the Nittany Lions ahead 14-10 with 6:29 left in the third quarter.

    “(I was) pretty surprised,” Reed said. “I thought he would have seen me, but I guess he didn't. I appreciate it.”

    Locke made no excuses afterward.

    “I've got to make a better decision and not throw it to the other team,” said Locke, who went 22 of 42 for 217 yards.

    Locke bounced back on Wisconsin’s next series by throwing a 33-yard pass to CJ Williams that set up a Nathanial Vakos 32-yard field goal, cutting Penn State’s advantage to 14-13. Pribula answered by leading Penn State into the end zone on each of its next two possessions.

    “He made some plays in the second half that were really, really big,” Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell said.

    Pribula capped a 13-play, 81-yard drive by finding a wide-open Dinkins in the back of the end zone with 10:01 left in the game. After Wisconsin went three-and-out on its next series, Penn State scored again on Kaytron Allen’s 24-yard scamper with 3:10 remaining.

    Before leaving the game, Allar went 14 of 18 for 148 yards in the first half with a 6-yard touchdown pass to Nick Singleton, who made a one-handed grab. Allar also fumbled away a fourth-and-inches snap on the Wisconsin 28 to thwart a scoring opportunity on the Nittany Lions’ opening series.

    Wisconsin led 10-7 at the half thanks to a Vakos 50-yard field goal on the game’s first series and a Tawee Walker 1-yard touchdown run with 1:23 left in the second quarter. Vakos’ field goal followed a 15-yard run by punter Atticus Bertrams on a fake punt.

    The takeaway

    Penn State: The Nittany Lions showcased their depth by dominating the second half without a few key players. Penn State also outrushed Wisconsin 173-81, with Allen gaining 86 yards on 11 carries while Walker was limited to 59 yards on 22 attempts.

    Wisconsin: The Badgers blew a golden opportunity to change their recent history of struggles against ranked teams. Wisconsin is 2-14 in its last 16 games against Top 25 teams, including an 0-5 mark under second-year coach Luke Fickell.

    Poll implications

    Penn State figures to stay at No. 3 when the new Top 25 comes out Sunday.

    Up next

    Penn State hosts Ohio State next Saturday, while Wisconsin visits Iowa on the same day.

    Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here . AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

    ​COPYRIGHT 2024 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

    Related Search

    Penn StateBeau PribulaCollege footballPenn State comebackCollege SportsAmerican football

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Chicago Based Sandwich Chain is set to potentially open a new Florida location
    Akeena20 hours ago
    TGI Fridays abruptly closes dozens more locations as a reported bankruptcy nears
    Channel3000com News 3 Now2 hours ago
    A New Company is Linked to Deadly McDonald's Ecoli Outbreak, CDC Says
    Thomas Smith1 day ago
    Parties deploy poll watchers for early voting, election day
    The Current GA1 day ago
    JD Vance returns to Tucson to rally Republicans and woo independents
    Arizona Luminaria5 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune21 days ago
    Thomas scores 32, Nets beat Bucks 115-102 in home opener for first win under Jordi Fernandez
    Channel3000com News 3 Now13 hours ago
    Amendment 3 marijuana issue fires up people on both sides
    Jacksonville Today21 hours ago
    Researchers say an AI-powered transcription tool used in hospitals invents things no one ever said
    Channel3000com News 3 Now1 day ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    Former college housing in Denver becomes affordable apartments
    David Heitz2 days ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast4 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz14 days ago
    Georgia Supreme Court rejects Republican attempt to quickly reinstate invalidated election rules
    The Current GA4 days ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney10 days ago
    AAA: Gas prices take predictable (short-lived) increase, thanks to back-to-back storms
    Northern Kentucky Tribune14 days ago
    New report says California ranks #3 nationwide for job seekers
    The HD Post27 days ago
    DeSantis assails Amendment 4 at Jacksonville church
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Older men’s connections often wither when they’re on their own
    Northern Kentucky Tribune13 days ago
    Ohio State Wexner Medical Center survey advises adults who suspect they have ADHD to seek out proper diagnoses
    The Lantern3 days ago
    Georgia hits 1 million mark in early voting
    The Current GA7 days ago
    5 things: What to know about Georgia’s new election measures
    The Current GA19 days ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz11 days ago
    Meet Asiago: The Sweet & Tiny Chihuahua Puppy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney20 hours ago
    Federal probe finds deplorable conditions inside Georgia prisons
    The Current GA24 days ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune12 days ago
    Woman whose house Denver police burnt down settles for $95,000
    David Heitz21 days ago
    Joe Heller: A cartoonist’s view of the Ultimate Fact Check, the election, FEMA, the economy
    Northern Kentucky Tribune6 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy