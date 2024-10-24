Open in App
    • Channel3000com News 3 Now

    Man who died after falling from boom truck at fairgrounds identified

    By Kyle Jones,

    1 days ago

    JANESVILLE, Wis. -- The Rock County Medical Examiner's Department on Thursday identified a man who died after falling from a boom truck at the Rock County 4-H Fairgrounds.

    Timothy R. Gillitzer, 59, of Milton died Saturday morning from injuries suffered in the fall. The incident remains under investigation.

    One injured, one dead after fall from boom truck at Rock County 4-H fairgrounds

    JANESVILLE, Wis. -- A demonstration at the Rock County 4-H Fairgrounds turned tragic Saturday morning, when two people fell from a boom truck, resulting in one death.

    Gillitzer and a 62-year-old Janesville woman fell about 10 feet from an extended boom on a truck during an an Employee Appreciation Day event hosted by Rock Energy Cooperative. The woman survived the fall but was treated for injuries.

    Both Gillitzer and the woman were Rock Energy Cooperative employees.

    ​COPYRIGHT 2024 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i383w_0wKExa2A00

    Comments / 7

    Add a Comment
    CW
    21h ago
    💔🙏🛐✝️☮️💜
    YouKnow
    1d ago
    So sorry for both parties. Bad day for REC. Prayers🙏
    View all comments

