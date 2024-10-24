Man who died after falling from boom truck at fairgrounds identified

JANESVILLE, Wis. -- The Rock County Medical Examiner's Department on Thursday identified a man who died after falling from a boom truck at the Rock County 4-H Fairgrounds.

Timothy R. Gillitzer, 59, of Milton died Saturday morning from injuries suffered in the fall. The incident remains under investigation.

Gillitzer and a 62-year-old Janesville woman fell about 10 feet from an extended boom on a truck during an an Employee Appreciation Day event hosted by Rock Energy Cooperative. The woman survived the fall but was treated for injuries.

Both Gillitzer and the woman were Rock Energy Cooperative employees.

