Police search for Madison man suspected in DeForest shooting

DEFOREST, Wis. -- Police in the Village of DeForest are searching for a Madison man who they said shot another man Sunday night.

The shooting was reported at around 10 p.m. Sunday at the Madison Campground, located at 4859 County Highway V.

According to DeForest Police Chief James Olson, 33-year-old Mycah Riggins fired a pistol multiple times during an argument, striking another man in the lower body.

The man was taken to a hospital and was still receiving treatment as of early Monday afternoon, however his injuries are not considered life-threatening. Riggins reportedly left the scene of the shooting before law enforcement arrived.

Olson said Riggins is believed to still be in Dane County, and there are active warrants for his arrest. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Online court records show Riggins was charged with flee/eluding an officer and resisting or obstructing an officer last week, and a warrant was issued for his arrest on Thursday.

Anyone with knowledge of Riggins' whereabouts is urged to contact DeForest police at 608-846-6756 or anonymously at 608-846-6771.

Despite a policy to not name people accused of crimes until they’re formally charged in court, News 3 Now is naming the suspect in this story because of the nature and severity of the alleged crime. Click here to learn more about the station’s naming policy .

