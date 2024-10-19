Cooling down with some rain chances - Jacob

WHAT WE'RE TRACKI NG :

Few spotty showers Tuesday

More seasonable by Wednesday

Better rain chance Thursday night

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Tonight temperatures will stay mild, in the lower 50s under partly cloudy skies. A few light showers are possible Tuesday, but rain will still be hard to come by for most. Temperatures will be cooler but still easily above normal with highs near 70.

EXTENDED FORECAST: A few isolated and light showers are possible on Tuesday, especially further south, before a cold front swings through Wisconsin Wednesday morning. Behind it, dry air returns and keeps the rain chances at bay until Thursday night as a system quickly moves in and out of the area. High temperatures will fluctuate from the upper 50s to the lower 60s from Wednesday through early next week before 70s could make a return around Halloween. We also are expecting a few chances of rain for the week of Halloween.

