Wisconsin Book Festival bringing more than 50 authors to Madison

MADISON, Wis. -- Wisconsin Book Festival celebrates literature.

Every fall, Madison Public Library brings hundreds of authors to the capitol city on the 3-day event.

"It's so important to think about the timelessness and universality of reading, and writing, and coming together to share a unique and special moment," said Festival Director, Jane Rotonda.

This year, organizers are celebrating 23 years of the festival. The organization Wisconsin Book Festival operates throughout the year but its biggest events are during the fall.

"We see so many special moments where folks turn to each other because they laugh at something the author said for the first time at the same time at our events," said Rotonda.

Festival organizers told me there are approximately 55 events being held on Oct 17-Oct 20th.

During the event, fans can learn more about writers and hear from experts on issues related to the book.

The organization also partners with local businesses.

News 3 Now caught up with the owner of Lake City Books, Molly Fish.

"We can be selling the books that the authors are there to promote and sign." "So you get access to getting signed copied—it's all free and open to the public," said Fish.

Lake City Books is one of the book stores that's providing books for the festival.

A majority of the events are held at Madison's Central Library.

Rotonda told News 3 Now that if anyone would like to support the book festival, they can volunteer or give book suggestions on the organization's website.

To learn more about the foundation and their events, click her e.

