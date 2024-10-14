Open in App
    Pistons aim for respect after record-breaking season led to NBA's worst record for 2nd straight year

    By By The Associated Press,

    2 days ago

    Detroit Pistons

    Last season: NBA-worst 14-68, including single-season record 28-game losing streak.

    COACH: J.B. Bickerstaff (first season with team; eighth overall 255-290)

    SEASON OPENER: Oct. 23 vs. Indiana at home.

    DEPARTURES: GM Troy Weaver, coach Monty Williams, C Marvin Bagley III, C James Wiseman, G Evan Fournier.

    ADDITIONS: President of basketball operations Trajan Langdon, Bickerstaff, F Tobias Harris, G Malik Beasley, G Tim Hardaway Jr. and rookie G Ron Holland , the No. 5 pick overall.

    BetMGM championship odds: +100,000

    What to expect

    A lot of losing. It's difficult to see how the team is much better than the last two seasons when it combined to win just 31 games. Cade Cunningham, the No. 1 pick overall in 2021, signed a $224 million, five-year contract extension to stay and will likely put up good numbers. The Pistons will probably stick with Bickerstaff no matter how the season shakes out after having two coaches — Williams and Dwane Casey — the previous two years.

    Strengths and weaknesses

    The good: Youth is on the team's side with the 23-year-old Cunningham, 22-year-old Jaden Ivey and 20-year-old Jalen Duren. The Pistons can potentially play fast, taking advantage of having a young and athletic team.

    The not-so-good: Detroit struggled to shoot from the outside, play defense and take care of the basketball and those may be problems again this season.

    Players to watch

    Malik Beasley, a 27-year-old shooting guard, will have a chance to put up a lot of shots and the team desperately hopes he can make some from the outside after signing a $6 million, one-year contract. Ivey's outside shooting is a key because if the third-year pro can't make teams respect him on the perimeter, they will continue to dare him to shoot.

    AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

    ​COPYRIGHT 2024 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

