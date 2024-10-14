What to know when filling out your absentee ballot

MADISON, Wis. -- If you requested an absentee ballot, here is how to fill it out.

Inside your absentee ballot envelope there should be an official ballot, the postage paid return envelope and instructions for Wisconsin absentee voters.

Before you begin, you will need to secure a witness who can verify you filled out your own ballot. You don’t have to show them who you voted for. But your witness must be 18-years or older and a U.S. citizen. Candidates on the ballot cannot be witnesses.

Use a black or blue pen to complete your ballot. If you make a mistake, do not use white out or try to erase it. You can reach out to your municipal clerk and they can send you a replacement if necessary. It’s important to note that ballots might look slightly different depending on where you live due to local elections.

Once you’ve cast and reviewed your vote, you must place the ballot in the provided envelope and seal it. No postage is required. But you’re not done yet.

To vote absentee you and your witness have to sign the sealed ballot envelope. Your witness will also need to provide their address. When the outside of your postage envelope is sealed and signed, it is time to send.

If you plan to mail in your ballot, be sure to fill it out as soon as possible to ensure it makes it back by 8pm election day. It can take up to seven days for mail-in ballots to make it back to your municipal clerk’s office.

Other options to return your absentee ballot include bringing it in-person on election day to a designated collection site. That could be a municipal clerk building, polling place, or absentee drop box. If you are using a drop box or clerk building, you do not have to wait until election day, you can submit your ballot as soon as you finish.

To find in-person locations to return your ballot go to myvote.wi.gov and provide your address under Find My Polling Place. Your assigned polling place is based on where you live.

Once your ballot is in the mail, you may not vote in person at the polls.

You can verify your completed ballot was received by tracking your ballot.

