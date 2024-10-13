Widespread freeze and frost expected tonight - Jacob

WHAT WE'RE TRACKING :

Frost likely tonight...possible tomorrow night

50s continue through Wednesday

70s this weekend

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Tonight temperatures will drop even more (lows likely in the 20s) with widespread frost and freeze likely into Wednesday morning. There is a Freeze Warning in place for most of southern Wisconsin 1-9am Wednesday. Wind chills will be down to the lower 20s and perhaps even a few teens to start out Wednesday morning.

EXTENDED FORECAST: By Wednesday afternoon temperatures start to rebound some. Highs should reach the mid 50s. We'll be back into the upper 60s by Friday and into the lower 70 for the upcoming weekend. Any precipitation will be hard to come by going forward, with an elevated fire danger continuing and drought conditions expanding.

