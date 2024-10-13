Open in App
    Widespread freeze and frost expected tonight - Jacob

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XymKI_0w57tqTq00

    Tuesday Evening's Forecast 3

    WHAT WE'RE TRACKING :

    • Frost likely tonight...possible tomorrow night
    • 50s continue through Wednesday
    • 70s this weekend
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0InAkL_0w57tqTq00

    3 things to know.png

    PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Tonight temperatures will drop even more (lows likely in the 20s) with widespread frost and freeze likely into Wednesday morning. There is a Freeze Warning in place for most of southern Wisconsin 1-9am Wednesday. Wind chills will be down to the lower 20s and perhaps even a few teens to start out Wednesday morning.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EfLfn_0w57tqTq00

    WATCH WARN.png

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YRvbK_0w57tqTq00

    WARMING BACK UP.png

    EXTENDED FORECAST: By Wednesday afternoon temperatures start to rebound some. Highs should reach the mid 50s. We'll be back into the upper 60s by Friday and into the lower 70 for the upcoming weekend. Any precipitation will be hard to come by going forward, with an elevated fire danger continuing and drought conditions expanding.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EZTPy_0w57tqTq00

    Fire Danger.png

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rlrlu_0w57tqTq00

    10-Day-PM.png

    COPYRIGHT 2024 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

