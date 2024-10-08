Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Channel3000com News 3 Now

    Why Rema decided 2024 was the year to rep his city

    By By Lauren Lee and Lamide Akintobi, CNN,

    2 days ago

    (CNN) — When a Benin City boy like Nigerian Afrobeats sensation Rema rises to global stardom, selling out international shows and recording the first song led by an African-artist to surpass a billion streams on Spotify, what does he do next? He returns home for a victory lap.

    “I got Benin (City) blood rushing in my rushing in my veins,” the singer told CNN, just before his sold-out homecoming show there at the end of August.

    “I already have the biggest song from Africa. I can continue chasing that or just do what I need to do for myself, my culture, and my family.”

    Rema, whose real name is Divine Ikubor, found international stardom in 2022, with his smash hit “Calm Down.” A subsequent remix featuring Selena Gomez became the first African song to spend a year on the Billboard Hot 100.

    Having made a name for himself with his brand of Afrobeats called Afro-rave, blending Afrobeats, dancehall, R&B, hip hop, and house sounds, the star is celebrating his fifth year in the industry by returning to his roots and amplifying his heritage, which he says is the foundation for his meteoric rise to the top.

    “It’s been five years of global expansion,” the 24-year-old singer explained.  “I just feel like I needed to have a good body of work tied to my roots.”

    This year, the musician has been celebrating his heritage, infusing cultural references to Benin City – such as the bats that are a frequent sight there – into his promotions, performances, and the artwork for his latest album, “Heis.” The album is a nod to his Nigerian roots, deeply percussive with a taste of rock, and its Greek title means “number one” in English.

    In June, Rema dropped his lead single from the album, a collaboration with another Benin City native, Shallipoppi, called “Benin Boys,” a tribute to their hometown. Shortly after, Rema staged a homecoming show in the city, about 186 miles (300 kilometers) east of Lagos.

    “The most exciting part of my show would be getting to sing the songs that my people have been listening to for years now and getting to share that experience with them in person,” the singer said.

    “I just want to feel the love in the room,” he added.

    On August 30th, fans lined the streets outside the 12,000-seat Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, some camping out the night before in anticipation of Rema’s performance.

    The opening acts were upcoming artists from the city, each chosen to showcase their different talents. They included the popular Nigerian rapper and singer Zerry DL, as well as Rema’s Mavin Records label mates Magixx, Ladipoe, and Crayon. Later, Rema dueted with OdumoduBlvck and Shallipoppi, with the event celebrating success and uplifting Nigeria’s homegrown talent.

    “I feel like that is something we should do constantly,” the singer said.

    “At the end of the day, we’re doing this for them [the fans], we love them, we appreciate them, and we appreciate the hardship that we all went through together - and I excelled, and you can do it too.”

    Lamide Akintobi contributed to this report.

    The-CNN-Wire

    ™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

    ​THE-CNN-WIRE (TM) & © 2024 CABLE NEWS NETWORK, INC., A TIME WARNER COMPANY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato6 hours ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson6 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
    In Memory of Pioneering Actress Isabel Sanford ('The Jeffersons'): 20 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato24 days ago
    Jackson Man Dies at Gas Station Where He Drove After Getting Shot
    Mississippi News Group6 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile10 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber2 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post7 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post21 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post16 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Report says 1,114 bank branches have closed in California – predicts branches become extinct by 2037
    The HD Post23 days ago
    24 Nests Confirmed: Record-Breaking Year for Smallest, Rarest Sea Turtle in Florida
    Uncovering Florida26 days ago
    Diddy’s Daughters Visit Him in Prison
    Kristen Brady5 hours ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    First year of Georgia’s Medicaid work requirement mired in red tape
    The Current GA25 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post15 days ago
    Firework is a Brave Boy
    Alameda Post19 days ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA12 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz16 days ago
    FAAS Breaks Ground on New Campus
    Alameda Post16 days ago
    Feds on track to finalize coal leasing ban despite Wyoming, industry protests
    WyoFile8 days ago
    4 new CA laws that crack down on sideshows and street takeovers
    The HD Post12 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz3 days ago
    Ranchers drive cattle through Elk Fire to safety
    WyoFile3 days ago
    5 Subtle Signs Your Cat Loves You More Than You Think
    Vision Pet Care9 days ago
    Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends denial of Silver Spur Ranches claim for wolf damage
    Matt Whittaker8 days ago
    As Tammy Baldwin leads, Eric Hovde pins Senate hopes on a change election
    Wisconsin Watch7 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy