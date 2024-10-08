Why Rema decided 2024 was the year to rep his city

(CNN) — When a Benin City boy like Nigerian Afrobeats sensation Rema rises to global stardom, selling out international shows and recording the first song led by an African-artist to surpass a billion streams on Spotify, what does he do next? He returns home for a victory lap.

“I got Benin (City) blood rushing in my rushing in my veins,” the singer told CNN, just before his sold-out homecoming show there at the end of August.

“I already have the biggest song from Africa. I can continue chasing that or just do what I need to do for myself, my culture, and my family.”

Rema, whose real name is Divine Ikubor, found international stardom in 2022, with his smash hit “Calm Down.” A subsequent remix featuring Selena Gomez became the first African song to spend a year on the Billboard Hot 100.

Having made a name for himself with his brand of Afrobeats called Afro-rave, blending Afrobeats, dancehall, R&B, hip hop, and house sounds, the star is celebrating his fifth year in the industry by returning to his roots and amplifying his heritage, which he says is the foundation for his meteoric rise to the top.

“It’s been five years of global expansion,” the 24-year-old singer explained. “I just feel like I needed to have a good body of work tied to my roots.”

This year, the musician has been celebrating his heritage, infusing cultural references to Benin City – such as the bats that are a frequent sight there – into his promotions, performances, and the artwork for his latest album, “Heis.” The album is a nod to his Nigerian roots, deeply percussive with a taste of rock, and its Greek title means “number one” in English.

In June, Rema dropped his lead single from the album, a collaboration with another Benin City native, Shallipoppi, called “Benin Boys,” a tribute to their hometown. Shortly after, Rema staged a homecoming show in the city, about 186 miles (300 kilometers) east of Lagos.

“The most exciting part of my show would be getting to sing the songs that my people have been listening to for years now and getting to share that experience with them in person,” the singer said.

“I just want to feel the love in the room,” he added.

On August 30th, fans lined the streets outside the 12,000-seat Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, some camping out the night before in anticipation of Rema’s performance.

The opening acts were upcoming artists from the city, each chosen to showcase their different talents. They included the popular Nigerian rapper and singer Zerry DL, as well as Rema’s Mavin Records label mates Magixx, Ladipoe, and Crayon. Later, Rema dueted with OdumoduBlvck and Shallipoppi, with the event celebrating success and uplifting Nigeria’s homegrown talent.

“I feel like that is something we should do constantly,” the singer said.

“At the end of the day, we’re doing this for them [the fans], we love them, we appreciate them, and we appreciate the hardship that we all went through together - and I excelled, and you can do it too.”

Lamide Akintobi contributed to this report.

