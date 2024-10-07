Open in App
    Shopbop celebrates 25th birthday with State Street pop-up

    1 days ago

    Shopbop, an online apparel and accessories retailer born in Madison, is celebrating its 25th anniversary with a pop-up shop at 512 State St. from Oct. 17 through Oct. 27.

    Visitors can expect discounts and free customizations on women’s and men’s clothing, shoes, accessories and beauty products from a range of brands. Shopbop also promises to offer exclusive Wisconsin merchandise from Original Retro Brand, Wisconsin Design Team and Think Royln, available only in-store.

    Right away on Oct. 17, loyal Shopboppers can participate in events around Madison, too. Shopbop supplied DragonFly Yoga and Turnstyle Cycling — both located at 309 W. Johnson St. — with branded towels, hair ties and pillows, and Kollege Klub with free drinks and drinking gloves for the bar's patrons. On Oct. 25, the company’s senior fashion director, Caroline Maguire, will join other customers for an as-yet-undisclosed event at the pop-up itself. The next day on Oct. 26, Red Card Athletics and Shopbop will co-sponsor a tailgate at 1234 Regent St. ahead of the UW–Madison’s homecoming football game against Penn State.

    Shopbop was founded in Madison in November 1999 by Bob Lamey, Martha Graettinger and Ray Zemon as a brick-and-mortar store, Bop, at 222 W. Gammon Road. “The trio’s ideas and discussions about making luxury fashion more accessible to the masses manifested as Bop,” wrote Madison Magazine’s Shelby Rowe Moyer in 2023 .

    Later it would be acquired by Amazon in 2006 and the physical location would shutter in 2014, but Shopbop has certainly “grown up ... you can still see the features that Lamey embedded in [its] DNA: the ease of access, the voguish fashion, the relatable point of view. And most of Shopbop’s customers would never guess that it all started in Madison, Wisconsin.”

    Alisyn Amant is an editorial intern at Madison Magazine.

