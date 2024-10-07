Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Channel3000com News 3 Now

    Madison's Jewish community remembers victims one year after initial Hamas attack on Israel

    By Maddie Heimsch,

    1 days ago

    MADISON, Wis. -- It's been 365 days of intense conflict in the Middle East. Last Oct. 7, terrorist group Hamas attacked Israel.

    The overseas conflict may be across the globe, but for many students at UW-Madison, the loss of family members and loved ones has been at the center of their world.

    "We are a small people with a lot of interaction between here and the state of Israel. So we have many, many people who have a personal relationship or who have lost loved ones," said Greg Steinberger.

    Steinberger is the president and CEO of Hillel, the Jewish student organization at UW-Madison. He's been working with Jewish students at the university for 25 years.

    "Over the last 365 days, this has been the hardest time to support Jewish students," he said.

    Surrounded by photos of people who were taken hostage in last fall's attack and a growing tally of days passed in the war, Steinberger says students continue to feel the effects of the conflict right here on campus.

    "I got calls last night from folks who say 'I'm having trouble sleeping. I have such anxiety. I'm worried about what tomorrow brings,'" said Steinberger.

    According to the Anti-Defamation League, there have been more than 10,000 anti-Semitic incidents since Oct. 7 of last year, the highest number the league has reported since they first started collecting data in 1979.

    "I think supporting students for us today means also helping them deal with domestic issues of anti-Semitism," said Steinberger.

    Hillel has been providing therapists and group sessions for students, but Steinberger says with a diverse student group at UW, everyone could use the support.

    "We hope this year will be a better year than the last year."

    ​COPYRIGHT 2024 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks18 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel18 hours ago
    North Carolina City Named One Of The 30 'Saddest' Cities In America
    Town Talks7 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    Veteran Jacksonville police officer charged with kidnapping, stalking woman
    Jacksonville Today24 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today18 minutes ago
    Diddy’s Former Inmate Shares Details About His 'Special Treatment' While Incarcerated
    Kristen Brady1 day ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News22 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz14 days ago
    Damaging Gusty Winds, Large Hail and Isolated Tornadoes Possible; Upper Midwest; September 19, 2024
    National Weather Force20 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post20 days ago
    Police seek man on attempted homicide charge in Columbia County
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Live roach was found “in the process of dying on a plate over the make line" Florida diner shut down
    Akeena3 days ago
    In Memory of Former Child Star Matthew Mindler: 3 Years After His Tragic Death by Suicide
    Herbie J Pilato24 days ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile8 days ago
    Colombian Citizen Guilty of Importing Cocaine to US
    Morristown Minute6 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz1 day ago
    Elk Fire burns 6 buildings near Dayton as residents fight to save homes
    WyoFile4 days ago
    Rumored school shooting locks down Englewood High
    Jacksonville Today14 days ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA10 days ago
    TikTok is designed to be addictive to kids and causes them harm, US states' lawsuits say
    Channel3000com News 3 Now16 hours ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt5 days ago
    Corporate landlord with 12,000 homes in CA agrees to $48 million settlement for deceiving renters
    The HD Post13 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz6 days ago
    Jackson Man Dies at Gas Station Where He Drove After Getting Shot
    Mississippi News Group4 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy