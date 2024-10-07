Open in App
    Channel3000com News 3 Now

    Nearly 80 shell casings recovered after shots fired call on Madison's east side

    By Corey Moen,

    1 days ago

    MADISON, Wis. -- Madison Police said over 80 shell casings were found following a report of a shots fired on the city's east side Sunday night

    Officers were dispatched to the 200 block of N. Thompson Dr around 7:20 p.m. where multiple people reported hearing shots fired and seeing people running from the area towards Milwaukee Street and Swanton Road.

    Officers arrived and found an SUV, which had bullet damage, abandoned in the middle of the street. In all, six vehicles were damaged by bullets. A stray bullet also entered one home, coming within two feet of small children.

    Police said officers and a K-9 unit cleared nearby buildings and no victims were found.

    The shell casings which came from multiple weapons, were found along the 200 and 300 blocks of Milwaukee Street.

    One person who was reportedly trying to run from the area, was taken to the Dane County Jail for resisting.

    The investigation remains ongoing.

