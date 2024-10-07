Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Channel3000com News 3 Now

    Gillette hosts pink lemonade stand for breast cancer research

    By By Web Staff,

    2 days ago

    Click here for updates on this story

    FOXBORO, Massachusetts ( WBZ ) -- At Sunday's Patriots game, fans got the chance to stop by a pink lemonade stand and contribute to breast cancer research.

    At 7, Brynne Rhodes started a lemonade stand in her neighborhood to raise money for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation in honor of her mom, who was fighting Stage 2 breast cancer at the time.

    Her neighborhood lemonade stand has now grown into a nationwide movement, with people hosting their own pink lemonade stands in 42 different states.

    The Patriots invited Brynne and her mom to host a pink lemonade stand at Gillette Stadium on Sunday and talk to Patriots fans as they head into the game.

    "October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, but we feel October is Breast Cancer Action Month. We want people nationwide to take action, to support breast cancer research, to go out in their communities and share the importance of this," said Brynne's mother, Kim - the inspiration for the original lemonade stand.

    Their goal is to help people in all 50 states set up their own pink lemonade stands and to raise $1 million for breast cancer research.

    "Every time I make a lemonade stand, I know I'm helping somebody. My mom is a third-generation breast cancer survivor, and it just really makes me feel good," Brynne said.

    Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

    ​THE-CNN-WIRE (TM) & © 2024 CABLE NEWS NETWORK, INC., A TIME WARNER COMPANY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Did Beyoncé file for divorce from Jay-Z over his alleged ties to Diddy?
    Town Talks10 days ago
    Auction house withdraws shrunken heads and other human remains from sale following outcry
    Channel3000com News 3 Now6 hours ago
    Hurricane Milton bears down on Florida, but risks ease in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Todaynow
    Live roach was found “in the process of dying on a plate over the make line" Florida diner shut down
    Akeena4 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson5 days ago
    Horoscope of the Day, Tuesday, October 8th
    Devra Lee1 day ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz14 days ago
    North Carolina City Named One Of The 30 'Saddest' Cities In America
    Town Talks8 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile8 days ago
    New Study: Cannabis Leads To Improved Physical, Social, Emotional And Pain-Related Quality of Life
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily19 days ago
    Elk Fire burns 6 buildings near Dayton as residents fight to save homes
    WyoFile5 days ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza17 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz2 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post20 days ago
    Grand jury indicts Savannah policeman for 2022 murder of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA13 days ago
    Denver police settlements: Another $140K this week
    David Heitz11 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Shows Off Her Cabin and the Difference with Passenger Cabins
    J. Souza15 days ago
    Meet The "Itty Bitty" Frenchie Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    US considers asking court to break up Google as it weighs remedies in the antitrust case
    Channel3000com News 3 Now7 hours ago
    COVID-19 Treatment Recalled Nationwide Due to Serious Health Risk
    Uncovering Florida15 days ago
    Harry’s Bold New Life: Why He No Longer Needs Meghan as His 'Security Blanket'
    André Emilio1 day ago
    Hurricane Helene debris killed Duval toddler
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama21 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Sweet! The Northwest Chocolate Festival Is This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen8 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post8 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy