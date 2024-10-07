Open in App
    • Channel3000com News 3 Now

    Indian man arrested in multi-state scam that impacted Columbus woman

    By Kyle Jones,

    2 days ago

    COLUMBUS, Wis. -- Columbus police arrested a man last month who they said was involved in a multi-state scam that impacted an 80-year-old woman in the city.

    Officers were called to a bank at around 3:35 p.m. on Oct. 1 after an 80-year-old woman tried to withdraw $60,000 in cash. After speaking to the bank, police learned the woman was a victim of a scam and the scammer was still on the phone in her car. The scammer allegedly said he would send someone to Columbus to pick up the money.

    Police said the woman worked with officers and followed the scammer's directions. They settled on a spot to exchange the $60,000, and the scammer told the woman that someone was on the way.

    At around 8 p.m., an SUV with Oklahoma license plates arrived at the agreed-upon spot. Speaking to the woman over the phone, the scammer allegedly asked her to walk to the vehicle to hand over the money.

    At the direction of officers, the woman refused, and the SUV began to try to leave. However, multiple officers stopped the vehicle and the person inside was arrested.

    Officers identified the person as 24-year-old Jay Prajapati. Police said Prajapati lives in India but was in the United States on a student visa.

    Over $44,000 in cash, all in $100 bills, was allegedly found in his vehicle as well as a laptop computer and a cell phone. Police said the vehicle was a rental car.

    An investigation allegedly revealed that Prajapati had flown to Iowa earlier on Sept. 1, rented the SUV and collected $45,000 from a 79-year-old woman. He then allegedly drove to Illinois and collected $54,000 from a 59-year-old woman before meeting two men in Illinois and giving them $50,000 in cash. He then drove to Columbus for the $60,000.

    Police said Prajapati collected $40,000 from an 80-year-old woman in Tennessee in June, and her driver's license and debit card were found in his possession.

    Prajapati is charged in Columbia County with receiving over $10,000 in stolen property. Online court records show he made an initial appearance on Friday and was issued a $20,000 cash bond.

    As a condition of his bond, he cannot leave Wisconsin without court approval and had to turn over his passport. A preliminary hearing in the case is set for Wednesday afternoon.

    Columbus police said they are working with law enforcement in Iowa, Illinois and Tennessee for potential additional charges in those states.

    Just me
    1d ago
    You better keep that pos in jail or he will be gone! Come on jugdes do better!!!!
    Manee North
    1d ago
    Are Wisconsin courts mental or what. Your going to give him a bond wtf is wrong with u
