Wisconsin Law Library renamed for trailblazing woman

MADISON, Wis. -- It was a big day for the Wisconsin Law Library, being ceremonially renamed after a trailblazing woman, Lavinia Goodell.

The year was 1874, 26 years after statehood when Goodell became Wisconsin's first female to practice law. This was during a time when women didn't have the right to vote.

Now, 150 years later, a new achievement has been added to Goodell's legacy as a trailblazing Wisconsinite. A website devoted to Goodell lays out her life and accomplishments.

Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Ann Walsh Bradley commemorated Goodell at Monday's ceremony. The move replaces former conservative Justice David Prosser. Current conservative Justice Rebecca Bradley previously called the renaming "another petty and vindictive maneuver" from the state court's liberal majority.

Justice Walsh Bradley quoted from Goodell as a sort of lighthouse when she feels discouraged.

"It's quite an innovation for me to go into court and requires some moral courage but I think of the primitive Christians that had to fight with wild beasts in the amphitheaters or had to live in the catacombs or be beheaded or buried alive and I conclude I can stand it and I thought well if Lavinia can stand it, so can I," said Justice Walsh Bradley.

Goodell died in 1880, at only 40 years old.

