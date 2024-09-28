Donald Trump to make campaign stops in Waunakee, Milwaukee Tuesday

WAUNAKEE, Wis. -- Former President Donald Trump is set to make his first campaign visit to Dane County on Tuesday.

According to the Trump-Vance campaign, Trump will make a stop at Dane Manufacturing in Waunakee at 1:30 p.m.

Trump is set to campaign in Prairie du Chien Saturday. He and vice presidential candidate JD Vance have visited Wisconsin seven times during this campaign cycle.

Wisconsin and Dane County remain important stops for the presidential campaigns . Vice President Kamala Harris made a stop in Madison September 20 at Alliant Energy Center. It was her fourth visit to Wisconsin since replacing President Joe Biden at the top of the Democratic ticket.

Trump will also make a stop at Discovery World in Milwaukee on Tuesday. His campaign said he will speak at around 5 p.m.

This will be his first visit to Milwaukee since accepting the presidential nomination during the Republican National Convention in July.

