Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Channel3000com News 3 Now

    Donald Trump to make campaign stops in Waunakee, Milwaukee Tuesday

    By Brandon Millman,

    2 days ago

    WAUNAKEE, Wis. -- Former President Donald Trump is set to make his first campaign visit to Dane County on Tuesday.

    According to the Trump-Vance campaign, Trump will make a stop at Dane Manufacturing in Waunakee at 1:30 p.m.

    Trump is set to campaign in Prairie du Chien Saturday. He and vice presidential candidate JD Vance have visited Wisconsin seven times during this campaign cycle.

    Wisconsin and Dane County remain important stops for the presidential campaigns . Vice President Kamala Harris made a stop in Madison September 20 at Alliant Energy Center. It was her fourth visit to Wisconsin since replacing President Joe Biden at the top of the Democratic ticket.

    Trump will also make a stop at Discovery World in Milwaukee on Tuesday. His campaign said he will speak at around 5 p.m.

    This will be his first visit to Milwaukee since accepting the presidential nomination during the Republican National Convention in July.

    ​COPYRIGHT 2024 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KaDXd_0vnAwxbE00

    Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump visits a cryptocurrency-themed bar called Pubkey in the West Village on Sept. 18, 2024, in New York City. Trump has embraced cryptocurrency following broad support from the young and wealthy community. The former president will attend an evening rally in Uniondale on Long Island. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images/TNS)

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lh6iP_0vnAwxbE00

    Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event Wednesday in Mint Hill, N.C.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 55
    Add a Comment
    Cheryl L. Bailey
    2h ago
    If I U could, I would be there protesting his visit. He belongs in prison, not the White House😡
    Michelle.
    14h ago
    Maybe hell tank more about MK-47’s!! He’s knows that gun very well you know. Better than anyone else that owns a MK-47! 😂🤣
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Nearly 4 in 10 Immigrants Say That Trump's Rhetoric During This Campaign Has Harmed Them
    Latin Times4 days ago
    Law enforcement informed Biden campaign about hacked Trump material, official says
    POLITICO10 days ago
    Trump blames Kamala Harris after moving rally from outdoor 'field' to 'a small arena'
    Raw Story1 day ago
    Clinton warns of October surprise that will ‘distort and pervert’ Harris
    The Hill3 hours ago
    Secret Service shortage forces Trump to ditch outdoor Wisconsin rally: report
    Raw Story3 days ago
    This Historic Supper Club Has Been Serving The Best American Food In Wisconsin Since 1848
    familydestinationsguide.com3 days ago
    Trump's game day meal for Alabama-Georgia football game reportedly revealed
    Fox News4 days ago
    In Memory of Roxie Roker ('Jeffersons'/Mother of Lenny Kravitz): 3 Decades After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Charred, Decapitated Remains of Wis. College Student Were Found in 1985. Now Police Think The Killer Lived Nearby
    People2 days ago
    ‘If another tip goes missing, you’re fired’: Cracker Barrel manager accuses worker of stealing tips.
    NewsNinja1 day ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News13 days ago
    This Unassuming Restaurant In Wisconsin Has A Friday Fish Fry Famous Throughout The State
    familydestinationsguide.com3 days ago
    The Last Confirmed Mountain Lion Sighting in Wisconsin
    News Wave2 days ago
    Man hikes 11 miles and 2,200 feet high to reach his parents in North Carolina
    Channel3000com News 3 Now14 hours ago
    It's National Coffee Day. Here are 5 surprising ways coffee may be good for your health
    Channel3000com News 3 Now1 day ago
    Nationwide Recall Issued for Herbal Supplement
    Uncovering Florida8 days ago
    Man Arrested After Officers Discover Alligators in Backyard Pool in Marion County
    Uncovering Florida17 days ago
    Time running out to avoid crippling US port strike
    Channel3000com News 3 Now7 hours ago
    24 Nests Confirmed: Record-Breaking Year for Smallest, Rarest Sea Turtle in Florida
    Uncovering Florida16 days ago
    'Patrolling the streets for months': Kyle Rittenhouse confidants reveal new details the jury never knew
    Law & Crime2 days ago
    Florida Dad Brutally Attacked While Taking Daughter to School Bus, Fears for Life
    Lisa S. Gerard14 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria9 days ago
    In Memory of TV Star Meshach Taylor ('Designing Women'): 10 Years After His Tragic Death From Cancer
    Herbie J Pilato28 days ago
    An 11-year-old boy was suspended after reporting a student with a bullet at a Virginia Beach school
    Margaret Minnicks17 days ago
    Aurora Venezuelan gang, landlord debate spills into Denver
    David Heitz12 days ago
    A $28 trillion problem is about to get much worse. Harris and Trump are ignoring it
    CNN3 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy