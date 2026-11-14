Chanhassen’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, especially for people who like leading teams on the production floor. If you’ve got supervisor experience (or want to grow into it), these roles are worth a look.

Employer: The Bernard Group

The Bernard Group Location: Chanhassen, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $64,500 – $80,000 per year

Shift: Sun–Tue OR Wed–Fri, 6:00 AM – 6:00 PM (rotating, occasional Saturdays)

This role leads the Bindery production area for a 100% employee-owned visual merchandising company. You’ll supervise, coach, and train a team, manage costs and quality, and help improve processes while enjoying strong benefits and an ownership stake.

Employer: The Bernard Group

The Bernard Group Location: Chanhassen, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $64,500 – $76,800 per year

Shift: Wed–Fri, 5:45 AM – 6:15 PM

Here you’ll run the fabrication machine room, making sure work is done on time, on budget, and to spec. Good fit if you like problem-solving, coaching a team, and keeping production flowing smoothly in a clean, safety-focused, employee-owned shop.

Employer: MAMAC Systems, Inc.

Location: Chanhassen, MN

Type: Full-time, in-person

Salary: $65,000 – $90,000 per year

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Lead production for a long-standing global manufacturer of HVAC sensors and controls. You’ll handle scheduling, train staff, track productivity, and work closely with customer service and engineering, with solid benefits and room to grow.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts, growth paths, and what “must-have” really means.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.