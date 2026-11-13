Chanhassen’s tech scene is busy right now, especially around security and industrial automation. If you’re an experienced engineer, there are some strong six-figure options on the table.

Employer: Life Time Inc.

Life Time Inc. Location: Chanhassen, MN (corporate HQ)

(corporate HQ) Type: Full-time

Salary: $118,000–$163,000

Lead enterprise IAM across PingOne, SailPoint, CyberArk, AD, Exchange, Mimecast, and Microsoft 365/Entra ID. This is a senior, hands-on role owning SSO, MFA, PAM, and OAuth/OBO flows, with strong compliance work (SOX, HIPAA, PCI) and lots of automation. Comes with a fully subsidized Life Time membership, solid 401(k) match, and full medical, PTO, and parental leave benefits.

Employer: Life Time Inc.

Life Time Inc. Location: Chanhassen, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $94,000–$129,000

Design and improve large-scale security infrastructure across corporate and club locations. You’ll handle vulnerability testing, incident response, log analysis, automation scripts, and security assessments while helping set standards and best practices. Same strong Life Time benefits, including free club membership, discounts, 401(k) match, and full health coverage.

Employer: Novaspect

Location: Chanhassen, MN (with travel up to 35%)

Type: Full-time, overtime-eligible

Full-time, overtime-eligible Salary: $140,000–$155,000 base + ~5% bonus

Senior PLC subject-matter expert role combining technical leadership and business development. You’ll lead PLC/HMI/SCADA projects, PLC-to-DeltaV migrations, and mentor engineers using Allen-Bradley/Rockwell and Emerson platforms across industrial sites. Strong perks: 15+ vacation days, 10 holidays, ESOP, 401(k) with 4% match, health benefits, and tuition/student debt support.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—good local tech roles like these don’t stay open long.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.