🏥 Chanhassen Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings $69K+

Chanhassen and the nearby lake towns are busy hiring in healthcare right now. If you like one-on-one care or working with kids, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Ivy Health

Ivy Health Location: Chanhassen, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $69,260 – $103,890 per year

Work with kids from birth to age 21 in an outpatient setting, with one-on-one sessions and strong parent involvement. Ivy offers multi-disciplinary teamwork, robust mentorship, AI tools to cut documentation time, and benefits starting within 30 days.

Employer: English Rose Home Care

Primary Client Location: Excelsior, MN (Chanhassen area)

Type: Part-time & Full-time

Pay: $22–$25/hour

Shifts: 12-hour day (8 AM–8 PM) and overnight (8 PM–8 AM)

Provide one-on-one care for a male client living with dementia, backed by an RN-led team and paid, in-person training. This is a good fit if you want steady 12-hour shifts, strong support, and extra hours with other clients around the Twin Cities.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.