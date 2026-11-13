Chandler’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with steady demand for nurses and aides. If you’re licensed and like a close-knit setting, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Chandler Nursing Center

Chandler Nursing Center Location: Chandler, TX (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time (10–6 and double weekend shifts)

(10–6 and double weekend shifts) Salary: New rates – inquire within

Hands-on role helping residents with bathing, feeding, mobility, and daily care in a nursing home setting. New CNA grads are welcome, and benefits include health, dental, vision, and paid time off.

Employer: Chandler Nursing Center

Chandler Nursing Center Location: Chandler, TX (about 15 minutes from Tyler, in person)

(about 15 minutes from Tyler, in person) Type: Part-time / PRN

Great fit if you’re already a Certified Medication Aide and CNA and want flexible hours. You’ll prep and give meds, take vitals, and help with basic resident care while following safety and infection control rules.

Employer: Chandler Nursing Center

Chandler Nursing Center Location: Chandler, TX (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time (2–10, 10–6) and PRN

Salary: New rates – inquire within

Nursing home role for RNs and LVNs with experience. You’ll give meds and treatments, monitor residents, and support overall care across several shift options.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, check the details, and apply soon so you don’t miss your ideal shift.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.