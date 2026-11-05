Chandler's 'Woofstock' event is Saturday, Nov. 21

Dog lovers and well-mannered, leashed dogs are invited to come out and play at Woofstock from 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 21 at Tumbleweed Park, 2250 S. McQueen Road in Chandler.

At Woofstock, dogs can lead people to the pet-related vendors and participate in a variety of fun to celebrate four-legged friends. Activities include pet adoptions from local non-profit agencies, including Maricopa County Animal Care & Control’s adoption bus.

Free treats will be at Barkista’s Mutt-Chiato Bar, while supplies last.

There will be an interactive agility course, demonstrations at various times throughout the day, Chandler Police K9 unit demonstrations, a flyball tournament for viewing, pet caricature drawings and portraits, pet psychic readings and the Puparazzi photo contest with entries due Nov. 15.

People can enjoy face painting and a variety of food and beverages throughout the event.

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