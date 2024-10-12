Gonzales: Chandler is my home; it's why I want to represent you

I first moved to Chandler when I was just six years old and this is where my childhood memories began.

I remember playing in the vacant dirt lots along Loop 101 as it was being constructed and riding my bike through downtown Chandler when Chandler High School was the only high school in town.

After graduating from Chandler High School, I became a dad at 18. I went on to ASU and graduated with a degree in Community Planning.

I then ventured out to San Francisco for law school, where I started my small business sourcing and roasting coffee.

Now, I’m back in the city that raised me. I want my son to have cherished memories in Chandler, just like I do.

It’s why as a community planner, I want to use my background and expertise to build a better Chandler for my son and future generations.

My passion to serve and effectively represent my community is only matched by my will and ambition to create positive change in my state.

That’s why I made the decision to run for the Arizona State House of Representatives.

If elected this November, I will tackle the pressing issues that our community is facing. We need legislators who will stand up to protect our reproductive freedoms and support access to IVF and contraception.

We need legislators that will make sure our public schools are fully funded and that our students are getting a high-quality education.

We need legislators who will lower the cost of housing so that families can continue to move into and afford to live in Chandler. And we need legislators who will make Chandler safe for our kids and families.

That’s what I aim to achieve with the support of this district. Together, I have no doubt that we can make a change in our state.

We invite our readers to submit their civil comments on this topic. Email AZOpinions@iniusa.org .