Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Chandler Independent

    Gonzales: Chandler is my home; it's why I want to represent you

    By (),

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ew3Dd_0w4hNaYE00

    I first moved to Chandler when I was just six years old and this is where my childhood memories began.

    I remember playing in the vacant dirt lots along Loop 101 as it was being constructed and riding my bike through downtown Chandler when Chandler High School was the only high school in town.

    After graduating from Chandler High School, I became a dad at 18. I went on to ASU and graduated with a degree in Community Planning.

    I then ventured out to San Francisco for law school, where I started my small business sourcing and roasting coffee.

    Now, I’m back in the city that raised me. I want my son to have cherished memories in Chandler, just like I do.

    It’s why as a community planner, I want to use my background and expertise to build a better Chandler for my son and future generations.

    My passion to serve and effectively represent my community is only matched by my will and ambition to create positive change in my state.

    That’s why I made the decision to run for the Arizona State House of Representatives.

    If elected this November, I will tackle the pressing issues that our community is facing. We need legislators who will stand up to protect our reproductive freedoms and support access to IVF and contraception.

    We need legislators that will make sure our public schools are fully funded and that our students are getting a high-quality education.

    We need legislators who will lower the cost of housing so that families can continue to move into and afford to live in Chandler. And we need legislators who will make Chandler safe for our kids and families.

    That’s what I aim to achieve with the support of this district. Together, I have no doubt that we can make a change in our state.

    We invite our readers to submit their civil comments on this topic.  Email AZOpinions@iniusa.org .

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 2
    Add a Comment
    Deborah Martin
    2d ago
    If you Mr Gonzales are a Democract you won't get my vote.!!
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    A pastor's reflection: What is a soul?
    Chandler Independent28 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato10 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile14 days ago
    Upper-Low targets Arizona: Potential for thunderstorms, severe weather, rain, and snowfall
    Arizona Weatherman12 hours ago
    Chandler district coach honored by Valley's NFL team
    Chandler Independent1 day ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post25 days ago
    In Memory of Michael Evans (The First Lionel on 'The Jeffersons'): 18 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato28 days ago
    Former rural Arizona school district employee indicted for alleged embezzlement
    The Center Square10 hours ago
    Arlington Crash: Man Dead, Woman Critical
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt29 days ago
    Live roach was found “in the process of dying on a plate over the make line" Florida diner shut down
    Akeena9 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama26 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today12 hours ago
    Sonja Morgan To Perform At The Cascade Lounge At Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs
    Palm Springs Tribune6 days ago
    Elk Fire burns 6 buildings near Dayton as residents fight to save homes
    WyoFile10 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz20 days ago
    You're Invited: Learn More About Fostering Rescue Dogs at Halloween Event on Cape Cod
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    Meet Oliver: The Tiny Puppy With An Enormous Personality
    Dianna Carney11 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Little Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney25 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt4 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz7 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post11 days ago
    Meet The Energetic & Cuddly Puppy Found Abandoned Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney16 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz12 hours ago
    Proposed Denver slaughterhouse ban would kill jobs, opposition says
    David Heitz26 days ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz29 days ago
    Safe storage, minimum age gun laws would curb violence, study says
    The Current GA20 days ago
    Higher penalties for prolonged suffering of snowmobile-battered wildlife clears committee
    WyoFile13 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy