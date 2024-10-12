Bowling tourney returns to west Chandler

Returning for a second year, the Agent Ong Open is a large independent bowling tournament.

It’s set to take place Thursday through Sunday, Oct. 17 to 20, at Bowlero Kyrene, 6225 W. Chandler Blvd., near the southwest corner of Kyrene Road in west Chandler.

Nationally and internationally ranked bowlers travel to compete in the tournament that guarantees a first-place prize of $10,000, along with other cash prizes based on results.

Pro bowlers already confirmed to participate in the Agent Ong Open - Strikes Back Tournament include 2024 USBC Masters Champion DeeRonn Booker, Darren Tang, Anthony Simonsen, Pete Weber and Robert Smith. Tim Mack who will serve as a tournament ambassador.

Matt Zweig, the defending champion 2024 Agent Ong Open, L.A. Dodgers All-Star Mookie Betts and Brett Wolfe are some of the participants from the first annual Agent ONG Open.

Tournament organizers also encourage youth to participate and all prize winnings are paid via scholarship awards.

This year, tournament founder Carl Ong himself is also introducing the William and Florence Ong Memorial Scholarship. It’s a tribute aimed at commemorating the enduring legacy of his parents while supporting the educational endeavors of high school and college students.

The deadline to apply for this $1,000 scholarship was Sept. 15.

Visit agentongopen.com to learn more.

