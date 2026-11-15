Chandler’s tech and chip scene is still buzzing, and engineering roles are a big part of it. Here are several solid openings if you like solving hard problems and building real hardware.

Employer: Applied Materials

Applied Materials Location: Chandler, AZ

Type: Full-time

Pay: $37.00 – $51.20/hour

Hands-on role keeping advanced semiconductor inspection and metrology tools running in the fab. You’ll install, maintain, and repair complex systems (optical, vacuum, mechanical, plasma, and more) and work directly with customers; about 20% travel and lots of on-the-job learning.

Employer: Infosoft, Inc. (supporting a large aerospace manufacturer)

(supporting a large aerospace manufacturer) Location: Chandler, AZ (Onsite)

Type: Contract (12 months, contract-to-hire intent)

Pay: $50 – $52.37/hour

Mechanical design role focused on Siemens NX 2412 and Teamcenter for aerospace parts and assemblies. You’ll create 3D models and drawings, apply GD&T, and work with manufacturing, quality, and suppliers to get designs ready for production.

Employer: Microchip Technology

Location: Chandler, AZ, US

Type: Full-time

Experience: 0–3 years (BS/MS/PhD in EE or related)

Great early-career role if you like lab work and data. You’ll run semiconductor device tests, work with probe stations and analyzers, then use tools like Python/Excel/JMP to analyze data and compare it to models for Microchip’s technologies.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company often has related roles listed nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.