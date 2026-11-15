undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🏗️ Chandler AZ Engineering Roles with Multiple Openings
Chandler’s tech and chip scene is still buzzing, and engineering roles are a big part of it. Here are several solid openings if you like solving hard problems and building real hardware.
Field Service Engineer – Process Diagnostics & Control (PDC)
- Employer: Applied Materials
- Location: Chandler, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $37.00 – $51.20/hour
Hands-on role keeping advanced semiconductor inspection and metrology tools running in the fab. You’ll install, maintain, and repair complex systems (optical, vacuum, mechanical, plasma, and more) and work directly with customers; about 20% travel and lots of on-the-job learning.
NX Design Engineer
- Employer: Infosoft, Inc. (supporting a large aerospace manufacturer)
- Location: Chandler, AZ (Onsite)
- Type: Contract (12 months, contract-to-hire intent)
- Pay: $50 – $52.37/hour
Mechanical design role focused on Siemens NX 2412 and Teamcenter for aerospace parts and assemblies. You’ll create 3D models and drawings, apply GD&T, and work with manufacturing, quality, and suppliers to get designs ready for production.
Engineer I – Device (Semiconductor Modeling Test & Analysis)
- Employer: Microchip Technology
- Location: Chandler, AZ, US
- Type: Full-time
- Experience: 0–3 years (BS/MS/PhD in EE or related)
Great early-career role if you like lab work and data. You’ll run semiconductor device tests, work with probe stations and analyzers, then use tools like Python/Excel/JMP to analyze data and compare it to models for Microchip’s technologies.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company often has related roles listed nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.