Chandler has some solid options right now if you like helping people and don’t mind rolling up your sleeves. These roles are hands-on, steady, and based right here in town.

Employer: New Beginning Homes

New Beginning Homes Location: Chandler, AZ

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.00 – $18.00 per hour

Schedule: Mon–Thu, 1PM–9PM

Work with one adolescent in a group home setting, giving daily care, behavioral support, and rides to appointments. Good fit if you’re 21+, have a HS diploma/GED, can get a fingerprint card, and want steady hours with health, dental, vision, PTO, and a referral program.

Employer: New Beginning Homes

New Beginning Homes Location: Chandler, AZ

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.00 – $18.00 per hour

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 1PM–7PM

Similar role with one adolescent member, but with a Monday–Friday schedule that wraps by early evening. You’ll help with personal care, behavior support, meds and appointments, plus light house tasks. Training like Article 9, CPR/First Aid, Prevention & Support can be reimbursed after 3 months.

Employer: DayToDay Health

Location: Chandler, AZ

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Lead the daily operations of a group home and support individuals with diverse needs. You’ll coach direct care staff, manage individualized service plans, handle documentation and compliance, and partner with families and the community—great if you enjoy people-focused leadership.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the posting lists similar roles or shifts you can apply for.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.