Chandler has steady demand for people who keep buildings running and looking good. Here are several solid options, from entry-level cleaning to senior facility leadership.

Employer: CyrusOne

CyrusOne Location: Chandler, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This senior role oversees daily operations for high-security data centers, managing maintenance, vendors, budgets, and customer projects. Good fit if you have 7+ years in critical infrastructure (ideally data centers) and enjoy leading teams and handling complex facilities.

Employer: ABM Industries

Location: Chandler, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll handle daily cleaning like sweeping, mopping, trash, and restrooms to keep workplaces safe and tidy. ABM notes this is a good role for people new or returning to work, with a large employer and a benefits package available.

Employer: ABM Industries

Location: Chandler, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Focus on carpet and hard floor care, using cleaning chemicals and power equipment, plus general building cleaning. No diploma or experience required—on-the-job training is provided, so it’s a solid entry point into facilities work.

Employer: Barraza’s Cleaning Services

Location: Chandler, AZ (in person)

Type: Full-time

Salary: From $16.00/hour

You’ll clean guest rooms and shared hotel areas—beds, bathrooms, vacuuming, and restocking supplies. Offers paid, on-the-job training, so you can learn as you go while keeping spaces comfortable for guests.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.