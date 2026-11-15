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🚌 Chandler, AZ Transportation Jobs With Multiple Openings
Chandler has some solid driving and auto shop roles right now, from entry-level tech spots to high-paying OTR routes. If you like being on the road or working with cars, this week’s list is worth a look.
Delivery Specialist - Hub
Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts
Location: Chandler, AZ
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Drive a company vehicle delivering auto parts between local stores and the distribution center on a set route. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, have a clean driving record, and like steady, predictable runs; bilingual (Spanish) is a plus and benefits include PTO, 401(k) with match, and health coverage.
Auto Care Center Technician
Employer: Walmart Supercenter #3360
Location: 2750 E Germann Rd, Chandler, AZ 85286
Type: Full-time
Pay: $19–$32/hour + performance incentives and possible premiums
Work in Walmart’s Auto Care Center doing vehicle services while customers shop. This role comes with strong benefits (health, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off) and Walmart-paid education programs if you want to grow your skills.
Auto General Service Technician
Employer: Pep Boys
Location: Chandler, AZ
Type: Full-time
Pay: $15.15–$18.00/hour, based on experience
Entry-level shop role doing oil changes, tire work, basic inspections, and helping more experienced techs. Good for someone with mechanical interest who wants hands-on experience plus benefits like medical, 401(k) with match, PTO, and holiday pay.
OTR CDL-A Truck Driver - Average $84,500-$94,640/Year
Employer: SOAR Transportation Group
Location: Chandler, AZ (OTR – West Coast to Midwest)
Type: Full-time, OTR
Pay: Average $84,500–$94,640/year (Top 10% up to $108,160/year), $0.65–$0.70/mile
Long-haul, no-touch freight with consistent 2,500–2,800 miles per week and newer Freightliner Cascadias. Comes with health benefits, 401(k) with match, weekly settlements, and quarterly safety bonuses; requires Class A CDL and at least 1 year of verifiable OTR experience.
Automotive General Service Technician
Employer: Sun Auto Tire & Service (TGK Automotive)
Location: Chandler, AZ
Type: Full-time
Pay: $15.15/hour and up, depending on experience
Great starter role if you’re mechanically inclined and want a career path. You’ll handle oil changes, tires, basic maintenance, and digital inspections, with paid training, benefits, employee discounts, and clear growth steps toward higher-level technician roles.
Delivery Drivers (Non-CDL) – FedEx Routes
Employer: Not listed (FedEx contractor)
Location: Chandler, AZ
Type: Full-time
Pay: Guaranteed daily salary $185/day (about $22–$28/hour) + up to $200/month performance bonus
Full-time FedEx delivery driving with a company vehicle, fuel, uniforms, and paid training provided. You get a consistent 5-day schedule, guaranteed weekly pay, paid time off, and a very active, independent workday—ideal if you like being on the move and working solo.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—transportation employers in Chandler are hiring often, and getting your name in early helps.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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