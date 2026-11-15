Chandler has some solid driving and auto shop roles right now, from entry-level tech spots to high-paying OTR routes. If you like being on the road or working with cars, this week’s list is worth a look.

Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts

Location: Chandler, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Drive a company vehicle delivering auto parts between local stores and the distribution center on a set route. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, have a clean driving record, and like steady, predictable runs; bilingual (Spanish) is a plus and benefits include PTO, 401(k) with match, and health coverage.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #3360

Location: 2750 E Germann Rd, Chandler, AZ 85286

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19–$32/hour + performance incentives and possible premiums

Work in Walmart’s Auto Care Center doing vehicle services while customers shop. This role comes with strong benefits (health, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off) and Walmart-paid education programs if you want to grow your skills.

Employer: Pep Boys

Location: Chandler, AZ

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.15–$18.00/hour, based on experience

Entry-level shop role doing oil changes, tire work, basic inspections, and helping more experienced techs. Good for someone with mechanical interest who wants hands-on experience plus benefits like medical, 401(k) with match, PTO, and holiday pay.

Employer: SOAR Transportation Group

Location: Chandler, AZ (OTR – West Coast to Midwest)

Type: Full-time, OTR

Pay: Average $84,500–$94,640/year (Top 10% up to $108,160/year), $0.65–$0.70/mile

Long-haul, no-touch freight with consistent 2,500–2,800 miles per week and newer Freightliner Cascadias. Comes with health benefits, 401(k) with match, weekly settlements, and quarterly safety bonuses; requires Class A CDL and at least 1 year of verifiable OTR experience.

Employer: Sun Auto Tire & Service (TGK Automotive)

Location: Chandler, AZ

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.15/hour and up, depending on experience

Great starter role if you’re mechanically inclined and want a career path. You’ll handle oil changes, tires, basic maintenance, and digital inspections, with paid training, benefits, employee discounts, and clear growth steps toward higher-level technician roles.

Employer: Not listed (FedEx contractor)

Location: Chandler, AZ

Type: Full-time

Pay: Guaranteed daily salary $185/day (about $22–$28/hour) + up to $200/month performance bonus

Full-time FedEx delivery driving with a company vehicle, fuel, uniforms, and paid training provided. You get a consistent 5-day schedule, guaranteed weekly pay, paid time off, and a very active, independent workday—ideal if you like being on the move and working solo.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—transportation employers in Chandler are hiring often, and getting your name in early helps.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.