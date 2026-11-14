The Chandler Care Center is asking for food donations for its annual Thanksgiving Distribution Day for families in need. Next week, Monday–Friday, donations can be dropped off at 777 E. Galveston St., Chandler, AZ 85225; needed items include 2 lb bags of rice, 2 lb bags of beans, gravy, cake mix, and frosting. View hours and more at cusd80.com/chandlercarecenter.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Chandler Unified School District