Looking for a new feline friend in Chandler, AZ? These adoptable cats and kittens are safe in rescue, but they’re each hoping for a loving forever home.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten (approx. DOB 8/19/2026)

Baby kitten (approx. DOB 8/19/2026) Gender: Female

Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Shelter: Saving One Life

Location found: Local high school, wearing a collar with sibling Stormy

Rain is a very sweet, people-comfortable kitten who was likely born indoors and then abandoned. She and her sister found shelter outdoors during several days of rain, and no one came to claim them. Despite that rough start, Rain is described as incredibly sweet and comfortable around people.

For details on her vetting, spay status, and adoption fee, please contact Saving One Life directly.

Shelter contact: Saving One Life – phone number listed on their Adopt-a-Pet profile.

👉 Meet Rain and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten (approx. DOB 3/31/2026)

Baby kitten (approx. DOB 3/31/2026) Gender: Female

Color: Brown/Chocolate tabby

Brown/Chocolate tabby Shelter: Saving One Life

Nene is a playful, outgoing brown tabby with a big personality. She loves:

Chasing toys

Doing zoomies

Exploring new spaces

Making friends with people

She’s affectionate, fun, and has that “kitten magic” that makes everyone smile. For info on vaccinations, spay, and adoption fee, please reach out to Saving One Life.

Shelter contact: Saving One Life – phone number available on their Adopt-a-Pet page.

👉 Meet Nene Goose and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten (approx. DOB 8/19/2026)

Baby kitten (approx. DOB 8/19/2026) Gender: Female

Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Shelter: Saving One Life

Background: Found at a local high school with sibling Rain, both wearing collars

Stormy shares Rain’s story: several rainy days outside, no one coming to claim them, and yet she remains affectionate and comfortable with people. The rescue suspects she was also born indoors and abandoned. She’s now safe and ready for a home that will keep her loved and secure.

For full medical and adoption details, please contact Saving One Life.

Shelter contact: Saving One Life – see their Adopt-a-Pet listing for phone and email.

👉 Meet Stormy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Young adult (approx. 2.5 years)

Young adult (approx. 2.5 years) Gender: Male

Color: Mostly orange/red

Mostly orange/red Shelter: RAIN Rescue

Pumpkin is a friendly, affectionate young male who was found as a stray outside an apartment complex in Scottsdale. He’s currently in a quiet room recovering from his neuter and settling in.

He likes:

Head scratches

Attention

Watching the world from the window

Chatting with you (he loves to meow!)

He dislikes:

Belly rubs

Being petted too long on his back (he can get overstimulated)

You can start with an online adoption application through RAIN Rescue’s website, linked from his Adopt-a-Pet page.

Shelter contact: RAIN Rescue – contact details are on their official website and Adopt-a-Pet listing.

👉 Meet Pumpkin and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Chandler, AZ, please consider opening your home to one of these wonderful cats. Even if you can’t adopt, sharing their profiles can help them find the families they deserve.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.