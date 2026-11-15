There are some handy free items up for grabs around Chandler / Sun Lakes right now. If you’re setting up a home, organizing a move, or just love a good free deal, take a look below.

Item: Large Home Depot moving box for TV or framed art/pictures

Details: Comes with foam corner protectors to help keep your TV or artwork safe during a move. Box is offered for free.

Condition: Not stated, but appears to be reusable for packing/moving.

Location: Cottonwood PaloVerde, Sun Lakes, AZ

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Artificial turf remnant (Big Bully Turf)

Size: About 4 ft x 10 ft

Details: Previously used on a patio, now free because the patio is being resurfaced. Could be useful for a small yard area, pet zone, or putting practice.

Location: Sun Lakes Country Club, Sun Lakes, AZ

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: 52-inch bookshelf with mesh sides, rustic oak finish

Model: Item # BS52JASMSRO

Condition: New in box

Details: Tall, narrow-style shelf, great for books or decor. Offered free; you’ll need to pick it up.

Contact: Call 651-253-4897 if interested (as listed by the poster).

Location: Sun Lakes Country Club, Sun Lakes, AZ

Source: nextdoor.com

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Items: Two oak bookcases, free if you pick up

Oak bookcase: 7 ft H x 4 ft W x 1 ft D Oak bookcase: 5 ft H x 2 ft W x 1 ft D

Details: Solid-looking storage for books, decor, or office use. You must arrange your own pickup and transport.

Location: Sun Lakes / Oakwood, Sun Lakes, AZ

Source: nextdoor.com

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Free items in the Chandler and Sun Lakes area tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, reach out to the poster and arrange pickup as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.