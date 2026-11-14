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💻 Chandler AZ IT Roles With Multiple Senior Openings
Chandler’s tech scene is busy right now, with strong demand for senior engineers and architects. If you’ve got deep experience, there are some serious opportunities here.
Chief Architect – Government Services (TS/SCI)
- Employer: World Wide Technology (WWT)
- Location: Chandler, AZ – fully on‑site
- Type: Full-time, direct hire
- Salary: $200,000 – $215,000/year base (plus potential incentives)
Lead enterprise architecture for a federal customer, setting the tech vision and standards across cloud, security, data, and infrastructure. You’ll need an active Top Secret clearance with SCI eligibility and 12+ years in IT/engineering/architecture, plus DoD 8570/8140 IAT Level III. WWT highlights strong benefits, profit sharing, and 20+ days PTO to start.
Principal EDA/CAD Engineer
- Employer: Renesas Electronics
- Location: Chandler, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (competitive package noted)
Own global engineering compute and design-data management for a major semiconductor company. This role mixes hands-on Linux CAD/EDA work, Perforce/IPLM leadership, automation with Python/shell, and migration from legacy environments. Good fit if you know semiconductor design flows and want to shape global infrastructure and methodologies.
Senior Information Security Engineer – Ping Directory
- Employer: Wells Fargo
- Location: Chandler, AZ (2600 Price Rd) plus other hub options
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $100,000 – $179,000/year base (location and experience dependent)
- Posting end date: 16 Nov 2026 (may close early)
Senior role on the Directory Security Engineering team, building automation and CI/CD for Ping Directory and LDAP services. You’ll work with Ruby, Python, Java, Perl, Ansible, Kubernetes/IBM OpenShift, and multiple pipelines and DevSecOps tools, while mentoring others. Strong DevOps background and 4+ years software engineering experience are key.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Chandler’s IT market is moving fast, and strong senior talent is in demand.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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