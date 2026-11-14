Chandler’s trades scene is busy right now, with solid service work and estimating roles open. If you like solving real problems in the field (or on the plans), these are worth a look.

Employer: Mason Pro Services

Mason Pro Services Location: Chandler, AZ (in-field, Chandler and surrounding)

(in-field, Chandler and surrounding) Type: Full-time

Pay: $80,000+ with uncapped commissions & bonuses

Strictly service and repair (no new construction), focused on commercial clients and tenant improvements. Comes with company vehicle, iPhone/iPad, health/dental/vision, PTO, and ongoing training at a family-owned shop that’s been around since 1993.

Employer: Mason Pro Services

Mason Pro Services Location: Chandler, AZ (in-field)

(in-field) Type: Full-time

Pay: $23–$35/hour, depending on experience

Hands-on service work where you run your own calls, troubleshoot, and work directly with customers. Includes company vehicle + tools, full benefits, and training; background check and drug test required after a conditional offer.

Employer: Jobot (for a top-ranked electrical construction company)

Jobot (for a top-ranked electrical construction company) Location: Chandler, AZ (company based in Phoenix)

(company based in Phoenix) Type: Full-time

Salary: $110,000 – $140,000 per year

Lead the numbers side of electrical construction: prepare detailed estimates, review blueprints, attend site visits, and support project teams. Role offers competitive base pay, bonus, strong benefits, flexible schedules, and truck/allowance, ideal for estimators with 3+ years’ experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—good trade jobs in Chandler move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.