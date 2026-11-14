Chandler’s HR scene is busy right now, with options from coordinator level up to director. If you work in people operations or total rewards, this is a good moment to look around.

Employer: Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Location: Chandler, AZ (also Aurora, CO)

(also Aurora, CO) Type: Full-time, Director-level

Salary: $160,200 – $278,200 base range

base range Travel: Up to 25%

Lead HR for a Central Region Engineering group of about 4,000 engineers, guiding a team of HRBPs on talent, rewards, succession, and org effectiveness. Role is on-site, supports a large aerospace & defense business, and requires the ability to obtain a DoD Top Secret clearance (U.S. citizenship required).

Employer: Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo Location: Chandler/Phoenix, AZ (hybrid; also posted in other cities)

(hybrid; also posted in other cities) Type: Full-time

Salary: $119,000 – $206,000 base range

base range Posting End Date: November 27, 2026 (may close early)

Senior compensation role shaping companywide pay practices, ranges, and award programs within Total Rewards. You’ll lead complex design projects, partner with HR, Risk, Legal, and Tech, and turn market data into clear recommendations for senior leaders; 5+ years compensation experience required.

Employer: Arizona Liver Health

Location: Chandler, AZ

Type: Full-time, non-exempt

Pay: $26.00 – $31.25/hour (about $54K–$65K/year), DOE

Hands-on HR coordinator role in a growing healthcare research group, covering onboarding, HRIS, records, leaves, LMS, and travel coordination. Comes with health benefits, 401(k) with match, PTO, and short/long-term disability; ideal if you have at least 1 year of HR experience and like variety.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and share it with a friend who’s looking—good HR roles in Chandler don’t stay open long.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.