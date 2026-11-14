Chandler’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, with options from entry-level field sales to senior marketing and client-facing roles. Here are several solid openings you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: Kimball Midwest

Kimball Midwest Location: Chandler, AZ (territory-based, hybrid)

(territory-based, hybrid) Type: Full-time

Salary: $55,000–$95,000+ first year (uncapped commission)

This is a field sales role with a 100+ year old, family-owned MRO distributor. You’ll grow a local book of business, do cold outreach, and manage customer relationships, with strong benefits and uncapped earning potential.

Employer: Royal Lahaina Resort / Highgate

Location: Chandler, AZ (multi-hotel oversight)

(multi-hotel oversight) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead top-line revenue and marketing strategy for a primary hotel plus additional area hotels. Ideal if you have 5+ years as a hotel DOSM and want multi-property responsibility, with a full benefits package and clear path toward regional leadership.

Employer: Insight

Location: Listed in Chandler, AZ – fully remote flexibility

Listed in – flexibility Type: Full-time

Salary: $90,000–$110,000 + 10% bonus

Own go-to-market programs for Google solutions, connecting Google’s sales team with Insight’s internal sellers. Great fit if you have 5+ years in partner/field/channel marketing and want remote work, enterprise tech exposure, and clear career growth.

Employer: Fidelity Investments

Location: Chandler, AZ (onsite branch)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (stable base + total rewards)

Support Financial Consultants and deepen relationships with Fidelity’s top clients. You’ll need FINRA Series 7 & 66 (or ability to obtain 66) and 1–3 years in financial services, with strong training and a clear path to grow your book.

Employer: The Mahoney Group

Location: Hybrid – Phoenix, Chandler, or Tucson, AZ

Type: Full-time (Exempt)

Salary: Range not listed (market-competitive; varies by experience)

Serve as the main point of contact for select commercial insurance accounts at a long-standing, employee-owned agency. Best for seasoned pros (10+ years, P&C license) who want complex accounts, hybrid work, and strong benefits including ESOP and 401(k) match.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Chandler employers are moving fast and often consider strong, related experience.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.