Chandler’s logistics scene is busy right now, with both hands-on warehouse work and leadership roles hiring. If you like keeping products and people moving on time, these are worth a look.

Employer: HPAG

HPAG Location: Chandler, AZ (in-person at the Chandler facility)

(in-person at the Chandler facility) Type: Full-time , Monday–Friday, 8:00 a.m.–4:30 p.m.

, Monday–Friday, Pay: Competitive pay (exact amount not listed)

Competitive pay (exact amount not listed) Benefits: Health, dental, vision, life insurance, paid time off, employee discount, referral program

You’ll handle receiving, storing, and shipping materials using forklifts, reach trucks, and scanners. Good fit if you like physical work (lifting up to 50–100 lbs), can work independently, and want steady weekday hours with a solid benefits package.

Employer: Mason Pro Services

Location: Chandler, AZ

Type: Full-time , Monday–Friday (extra hours as needed)

, Monday–Friday (extra hours as needed) Salary: $68,000–$72,000 per year

Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, life insurance, HSA, 401(k), paid holidays, sick time, up to 3 weeks vacation, training & development

Lead the dispatch team for an HVAC service company, making sure the right tech gets to the right job at the right time. Great for someone with 5+ years in dispatch/customer service, strong people skills, and a knack for organizing busy schedules.

Employer: DSV – Global Transport and Logistics

Location: Chandler, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $63,360–$79,200 per year

Benefits: Medical, prescription, dental, vision, life insurance, FSAs, HSAs (eligible plans), short/long-term disability, wellness resources, EAP, 401(k) with up to 5% match, paid time off, paid holidays

Oversee air and ocean import/export of high-value capital equipment, from carrier booking and customs clearance to final delivery. Ideal if you have freight forwarding experience in both air and ocean, know customs/trade rules, and want a leadership role with a global logistics company.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—reading the full posting can spark ideas for your next move.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.