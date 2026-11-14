Chandler has some solid driving jobs right now, with steady hours and good benefits. If you like being on the road and home most nights, these are worth a look.

Employer: EquipmentShare

EquipmentShare Location: Chandler, AZ

Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, 7:00 AM–5:00 PM , overtime after 40 hrs; some on-call with extra pay)

(Mon–Fri, , overtime after 40 hrs; some on-call with extra pay) Salary: Not listed

Drive and deliver heavy equipment for a fast-growing rental company using modern tech to plan routes and jobs. This role comes with full medical, dental, vision, PTO + holidays, 401(k) + match, tool/boot help, wellness perks, and even a monthly family dinner night.

Employer: Jasper Engines & Transmissions

Location: Chandler, AZ

Type: Full-time, 3 days/week (M, W, F, sometimes Thu) , ~30–35 hrs, no weekends, no overnights

, ~30–35 hrs, Pay: Starting at $22.00/hour

Drive a 20–24' box truck to deliver engines and transmissions, with loading/unloading and some warehouse help. You get benefits after 30 days, 10 paid holidays, PTO, 401(k) with match, and ESOP shares so you can literally own part of the company.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—good driving jobs in Chandler tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.