Chandler’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, from high-tech fabs to local shops. Here are several solid roles if you like building, fixing, and making things work.

Employer: Prism Professional Services Group, LLC.

Prism Professional Services Group, LLC. Location: Chandler, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Build and wire electrical control panels, then test and troubleshoot them so they meet customer specs and safety standards. This one is great if you’re comfortable reading schematics, using hand/power tools, and want benefits like health, dental, vision, retirement, PTO, and growth opportunities.

Employer: NXP Semiconductors

Location: Chandler, AZ (fab environment)

(fab environment) Type: Full-time, compressed shifts (days or nights)

Salary: Not listed

Keep advanced fab tools (Applied Materials, LAM, ULVAC, and more) running with scheduled and unscheduled maintenance. Good fit if you already know semiconductor equipment, can handle 12-hour shifts, and like hands-on work with electrical, mechanical, vacuum, and pneumatic systems.

Employer: Qualastat Electronics, a Trexon company

Location: Chandler, AZ

Type: Full-time, 9/80 schedule

Salary: DOE (depends on experience)

Own the technical side of complex builds, especially military/aerospace wire harness and interconnect work. You’ll translate customer requirements into manufacturable processes, support new product intro, and lead troubleshooting on the floor—ideal if you have 5+ years in aerospace/military manufacturing and like being the go-to problem solver.

Employer: LogoWear Express

Location: Chandler, AZ (in person)

Type: Part-time, temporary

Salary: $25–$30/hour, DOE

Run commercial embroidery machines (Tajima multi-head) in a flexible, daytime schedule setup. This is a nice option if you want around 20 hours/week, like hands-on production work in an air-conditioned shop, and already know your way around embroidery machines.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers in Chandler are growing and may have similar roles open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.