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🏭 Chandler AZ Manufacturing Jobs – Multiple Hands-On Roles Hiring Now
Chandler’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, from high-tech fabs to local shops. Here are several solid roles if you like building, fixing, and making things work.
Panel Shop Technician
- Employer: Prism Professional Services Group, LLC.
- Location: Chandler, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Build and wire electrical control panels, then test and troubleshoot them so they meet customer specs and safety standards. This one is great if you’re comfortable reading schematics, using hand/power tools, and want benefits like health, dental, vision, retirement, PTO, and growth opportunities.
Semiconductor Maintenance Technician – Etch/Metals
- Employer: NXP Semiconductors
- Location: Chandler, AZ (fab environment)
- Type: Full-time, compressed shifts (days or nights)
- Salary: Not listed
Keep advanced fab tools (Applied Materials, LAM, ULVAC, and more) running with scheduled and unscheduled maintenance. Good fit if you already know semiconductor equipment, can handle 12-hour shifts, and like hands-on work with electrical, mechanical, vacuum, and pneumatic systems.
Manufacturing Engineer Technician (Senior)
- Employer: Qualastat Electronics, a Trexon company
- Location: Chandler, AZ
- Type: Full-time, 9/80 schedule
- Salary: DOE (depends on experience)
Own the technical side of complex builds, especially military/aerospace wire harness and interconnect work. You’ll translate customer requirements into manufacturable processes, support new product intro, and lead troubleshooting on the floor—ideal if you have 5+ years in aerospace/military manufacturing and like being the go-to problem solver.
Embroidery Machine Operator – Part-Time / Temporary | Up to $30/hr
- Employer: LogoWear Express
- Location: Chandler, AZ (in person)
- Type: Part-time, temporary
- Salary: $25–$30/hour, DOE
Run commercial embroidery machines (Tajima multi-head) in a flexible, daytime schedule setup. This is a nice option if you want around 20 hours/week, like hands-on production work in an air-conditioned shop, and already know your way around embroidery machines.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers in Chandler are growing and may have similar roles open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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