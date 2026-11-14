Chandler’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from entry‑level support roles to advanced clinical careers. Here are several local openings you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: CVS Health

CVS Health Location: Chandler, AZ

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Pay: $17.15 – $27.15/hour

Application window: through 01/12/2027

Support a busy CVS pharmacy team with prescription filling, customer service, inventory, and (where allowed) vaccine support. Comes with a structured training program and a full benefits package including medical, dental, vision, PTO, and retirement options.

Employer: Copper Mountain Animal Hospital

Location: Chandler, AZ

Type: Full-time, on-site

Provide exams, surgery, and dental care for small animals in a general practice setting. Great fit if you want strong client relationships, a collaborative team, and room to grow your skills in diagnostics and treatment planning.

Employer: CompHealth (recruiting for a local group)

(recruiting for a local group) Location: Chandler, AZ

Type: Full-time; part-time considered

Non‑invasive cardiology role with Monday–Friday schedule and 1:5 call, mix of inpatient and outpatient, and all non‑invasive imaging in office. Visa sponsorship is available; CompHealth helps with salary negotiation, licensing, and interview coordination.

Employer: Legacy Healthcare Services

Location: Chandler, AZ

Type: PRN (min. 8 hours/month)

Pay: $43.00 – $53.00/hour

Work with seniors in a rehab setting, focusing on helping residents stay as independent as possible. Flexible PRN schedule with no weekends or holidays, plus access to benefits and CEU support for eligible part‑time/full‑time staff.

Employer: Gateway Family Dentistry

Location: Chandler, AZ

Type: Full-time, in person

Pay: From $20.00/hour

Join a doctor‑owned private practice (not corporate) with modern tech and a wide range of procedures, from implants to sedation dentistry. Offers PTO, holiday pay, 401(k) with match, dental benefits, and paid CE, ideal if you want to grow your clinical skills.

Employer: Copper Communities Hospice / Arizona Digestive Health

Location: Dobson Rd & Frye, Chandler, AZ

Type: Full-time, in person

Pay: $18.75 – $22.00/hour

Room patients, take vitals, handle injections, labs, and EMR charting in a busy GI/Internal Medicine practice. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with contribution, HSA/FSA, PTO, sick time, and employee discounts; people with a criminal record are encouraged to apply.

Employer: Banner Health

Location: Chandler + Phoenix Metro (float)

Type: Full-time, days, Monday–Friday

Float between outpatient sites and doctors’ offices across the valley collecting lab specimens and supporting diagnostic testing. Banner offers training, career ladders, full benefits, and generous PTO, ideal if you like variety and patient contact.

Employer: Banner Ocotillo Medical Center

Location: Chandler, AZ

Type: Part-time (24 hrs/week), afternoons

Schedule: Sat & Sun, 8:00 AM – 8:30 PM, rotating holidays

Help move patients and supplies around the hospital and support the care team. Includes weekend and night shift differentials, plus a chance to get hospital experience without a clinical license.

Employer: Oasis Behavioral Health Hospital

Location: Chandler, AZ

Type: Full-time, 12‑hour day & night shifts

Sign-on: $7,500 (Days) / $10,000 (Nights)

Provide inpatient psychiatric and substance‑use care for adolescents and adults at a 210‑bed behavioral health hospital. Role includes full benefits, tuition help, and strong safety measures (including personal panic alarms for staff).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—most employers list related roles on the same page, and openings in Chandler’s healthcare world move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.